^

Entertainment

Flowers: The anti-Valentine’s season song

SOUNDS FAMILIAR - Baby A. Gil - The Philippine Star
February 17, 2023 | 12:00am
Flowers: The anti-Valentineâ€™s season song
Flowers, composed and performed by Miley Cyrus, is nothing about flowers. It is a break-up song by a woman ditching her lover or her husband because she wants to be treated better and she has found out she can do that herself. Flowers is in the No. 1 slot in the Billboard Global hit lists and the Hot 100.
STAR / File

It was SZA, as a woman wronged in the deliciously wicked Kill Bill who was on top a few weeks ago. Now, take a listen to the tune that has taken over the No. 1 slot in the Billboard Global hit lists. It is Flowers, a most anti-Valentine’s season song, composed and performed by Miley Cyrus. Not as naughty with murder in her mind like SZA’s but definitely ready to exercise her rights or better yet what powers she possesses as a woman.

Now already the top track in the Hot 100 for three weeks in a row, Flowers is nothing about flowers. It is a break-up song by a woman ditching her lover or her husband because she wants to be treated better and she has found out she can do that herself. If Barbra Streisand was content to chide Neil Diamond about not getting flowers anymore, Miley lets all the recriminations hang out. And she certainly got positive results. See how it goes:

“We were good/ we were gold/ kinda dream that can’t be sold/ we were right ‘til we weren’t/ built a home and watched it burn.

“Mm, I didn’t wanna leave you/ I didn’t wanna lie/ Started to cry but then remembered I…

“I can buy myself flowers/ write my name in the sand/ talk to myself for hours/ say things you don’t understand/ I can take myself dancing/ and I can hold my own hand/Yeah I can love me better than you can.

“Can love me better/ I can love me better, baby/ Can love me better/ I can love me better, baby…

“Paint my nails cherry red/ match the roses that you left/ no remorse, no regret/ I forgive every word you said…”

It was inevitable that Flowers would be seen as being about Miley’s failed relationship with her long-time boyfriend and later husband for less than a year, actor Liam Hemsworth.  After all, she chose to drop the single on his birthday last Jan. 13. Then, there were references to their time together in the lyrics. Like when their house in Los Angeles burned down and they lost everything.

It has also been said that the words interpolate Bruno Mars’ song, When I was Your Man, which was played during their wedding. Also, it has been said that the music video featuring a gorgeously fit and fab Miley was shot in the place where Liam cheated on her with other women a lot of times.

Whether that is true or not or whether Flowers is indeed about Liam or not does not matter anymore. The fact is that Miley has taken a page out of the Taylor Swift songwriting handbook and created a hit out of that tumultuous relationship. Not just a hit song but the biggest seller of her career. And not only that, Flowers has become the latest and most effective theme for women empowerment.

Wonder what else Miley has in her album Endless Summer Vacation which is set for release in March.

By the way, speaking of woman empowerment, looks like the females have also taken over the charts, Miley, SZA, Taylor, even the South Korean group Newjeans and more are all females.

Here now is the latest Billboard Global Philippines Top 25 hits list: Flowers by Miley Cyrus; Kill Bill by SZA; Snooze by SZA; OMG by Newjeans; Pasilyo by Sunkissed Lola; Ditto by Newjeans; Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift; Mahika by Adie and Janine Berdin; Here with Me by d4vd; Nonsense by Sabrina Carpenter; HypeBoy by Newjeans; Sure Thing by Miguel; Jopay (2014) by Mayonnaise; Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez; Umaasa by Calein.

Fall in Love Alone by Stacey Ryan; Nobody Gets Me by SZA; Unholy by Sam Smith and Petras; Moonlight, Sunrise by TWICE; Made You Look by Meghan Trainor; Creepin’ by Metro Boomin’, The Weeknd and 21 Savage; Ikaw Lang by Nobita; Midnight Run by Taylor Swift; Die For You by The Weeknd; and Lavender Haze, also by Taylor Swift.

MILEY CYRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
AJ Raval, Aljur Abrenica officially confirm relationship

AJ Raval, Aljur Abrenica officially confirm relationship

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Actors AJ Raval and Aljur Abrenica have finally confirmed that they are in a committed relationship following months...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Happy Valentine&rsquo;s to us!&rsquo;: Kris Aquino, Mark Leviste spark dating rumors

‘Happy Valentine’s to us!’: Kris Aquino, Mark Leviste spark dating rumors

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
"Happy Birthday to you and Happy Valentine’s Day to us!”
Entertainment
fbtw
Dream Chasers to celebrate Filipino identity on global stage debut

Dream Chasers to celebrate Filipino identity on global stage debut

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 5 days ago
Among the Top 16 Dream Chasers of the idol survival competition, Dream Maker, seven of them will have the chance to fly to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maymay Entrata pays tribute to her 'afam' 'Valentino'

Maymay Entrata pays tribute to her 'afam' 'Valentino'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata showed love to her "afam" boyfriend Aaron Haskell as she greeted her significant other a...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I believe in karma': JK Labajo goes beyond P500 bill in portraying Ninoy Aquino

'I believe in karma': JK Labajo goes beyond P500 bill in portraying Ninoy Aquino

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 2 days ago
When it comes to bashing, Juan Karlos "JK" Labajo, the voice behind the hit song "Buwan," has been there and done t...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Vilma Santos assures son Luis Manzano: Truth will prevail direct line conversations

By Boy Abunda | 1 hour ago
Words always fall short when you talk about the love of a mother. Her love for her child is so deep that it is always hard for her to see her child in pain.
Entertainment
fbtw
Fact check: LizQuen wedding tweet from fake 'ABS-CBN' account

Fact check: LizQuen wedding tweet from fake 'ABS-CBN' account

10 hours ago
A Twitter account posing to be a member of the Philippine media posted that actors Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano are soon...
Entertainment
fbtw
'We sincerely apologize': Momoland announces disbandment

'We sincerely apologize': Momoland announces disbandment

By Jan Milo Severo | 16 hours ago
K-pop all-girl group Momoland announced that they are now disbanded. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Michelle Dee confirms applying again for Miss Universe Philippines

Michelle Dee confirms applying again for Miss Universe Philippines

By Kristofer Purnell | 16 hours ago
Beauty queen and actress Michelle Dee is going to have another go at the country's biggest crown after confirming she applied...
Entertainment
fbtw
How The Iron Heart stars prepare for show&rsquo;s &lsquo;top-notch&rsquo; action scenes

How The Iron Heart stars prepare for show’s ‘top-notch’ action scenes

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
The cast members of ABS-CBN series The Iron Heart couldn’t be more grateful for the positive feedback they received...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with