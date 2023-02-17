Flowers: The anti-Valentineâ€™s season song

Flowers: The anti-Valentine’s season song

Flowers, composed and performed by Miley Cyrus, is nothing about flowers. It is a break-up song by a woman ditching her lover or her husband because she wants to be treated better and she has found out she can do that herself. Flowers is in the No. 1 slot in the Billboard Global hit lists and the Hot 100.

It was SZA, as a woman wronged in the deliciously wicked Kill Bill who was on top a few weeks ago. Now, take a listen to the tune that has taken over the No. 1 slot in the Billboard Global hit lists. It is Flowers, a most anti-Valentine’s season song, composed and performed by Miley Cyrus. Not as naughty with murder in her mind like SZA’s but definitely ready to exercise her rights or better yet what powers she possesses as a woman.

Now already the top track in the Hot 100 for three weeks in a row, Flowers is nothing about flowers. It is a break-up song by a woman ditching her lover or her husband because she wants to be treated better and she has found out she can do that herself. If Barbra Streisand was content to chide Neil Diamond about not getting flowers anymore, Miley lets all the recriminations hang out. And she certainly got positive results. See how it goes:

“We were good/ we were gold/ kinda dream that can’t be sold/ we were right ‘til we weren’t/ built a home and watched it burn.

“Mm, I didn’t wanna leave you/ I didn’t wanna lie/ Started to cry but then remembered I…

“I can buy myself flowers/ write my name in the sand/ talk to myself for hours/ say things you don’t understand/ I can take myself dancing/ and I can hold my own hand/Yeah I can love me better than you can.

“Can love me better/ I can love me better, baby/ Can love me better/ I can love me better, baby…

“Paint my nails cherry red/ match the roses that you left/ no remorse, no regret/ I forgive every word you said…”

It was inevitable that Flowers would be seen as being about Miley’s failed relationship with her long-time boyfriend and later husband for less than a year, actor Liam Hemsworth. After all, she chose to drop the single on his birthday last Jan. 13. Then, there were references to their time together in the lyrics. Like when their house in Los Angeles burned down and they lost everything.

It has also been said that the words interpolate Bruno Mars’ song, When I was Your Man, which was played during their wedding. Also, it has been said that the music video featuring a gorgeously fit and fab Miley was shot in the place where Liam cheated on her with other women a lot of times.

Whether that is true or not or whether Flowers is indeed about Liam or not does not matter anymore. The fact is that Miley has taken a page out of the Taylor Swift songwriting handbook and created a hit out of that tumultuous relationship. Not just a hit song but the biggest seller of her career. And not only that, Flowers has become the latest and most effective theme for women empowerment.

Wonder what else Miley has in her album Endless Summer Vacation which is set for release in March.

By the way, speaking of woman empowerment, looks like the females have also taken over the charts, Miley, SZA, Taylor, even the South Korean group Newjeans and more are all females.

Here now is the latest Billboard Global Philippines Top 25 hits list: Flowers by Miley Cyrus; Kill Bill by SZA; Snooze by SZA; OMG by Newjeans; Pasilyo by Sunkissed Lola; Ditto by Newjeans; Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift; Mahika by Adie and Janine Berdin; Here with Me by d4vd; Nonsense by Sabrina Carpenter; HypeBoy by Newjeans; Sure Thing by Miguel; Jopay (2014) by Mayonnaise; Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez; Umaasa by Calein.

Fall in Love Alone by Stacey Ryan; Nobody Gets Me by SZA; Unholy by Sam Smith and Petras; Moonlight, Sunrise by TWICE; Made You Look by Meghan Trainor; Creepin’ by Metro Boomin’, The Weeknd and 21 Savage; Ikaw Lang by Nobita; Midnight Run by Taylor Swift; Die For You by The Weeknd; and Lavender Haze, also by Taylor Swift.