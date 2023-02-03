'We're all human': Serena Williams reacts to Oscars slap for the first time

Composite image of Serena Williams at the 2022 Australian Open and the now-infamous Oscars slap

MANILA, Philippines — Tennis legend Serena Williams talked about the Oscars slap by actor Will Smith for the first time since the now-infamous incident at the 2022 Academy Awards.

The slap was a point of discussion during Williams' interview with Gayle King on "CBS Mornings" after the broadcast journalist showed the tennis star a video of a young Williams with her father, Richard.

Smith portrayed Richard in the sports biopic "King Richard," about how the man fathered and coached Williams and her older sister Venus, molding them into the sports legends that they are now.

The actor was awarded his first Best Actor win. It was, however, marred by an incident where he slapped presenter Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith's baldness, which was caused by alopecia.

WATCH: Serena Williams comments on the infamous Oscar slap by Will Smith

King asked Williams about her initial feelings towards the slap. Williams acknowledged the pressure that Smith must have faced at the time.

"I've been in a position where I've been under a lot of pressure, and I've made a tremendous amount of mistakes," said Williams. "It's not the end of the world. We're all imperfect, we're all human, let's just be kind to each other — that's often forgotten a lot."

Williams also expressed her admiration for the Oscar-winning documentary "Summer of Soul," whose winning moment was overshadowed after the slapping incident. Both Williams sisters were in attendance when the slap occurred.

Since the incident, Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, which handles the Oscars. He was subsequently banned from attending the organization's events for a decade and has apologized to Rock numerous times; the comedian has yet to acknowledge Smith's efforts. — Video from CBS Mornings' Youtube

