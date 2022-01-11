

















































 
























'I worked so hard to keep it secret': Andrew Garfield on 'Spider-man: No Way Home' casting
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 11, 2022 | 4:35pm





 
In what is arguably Marvel's biggest movie since "Avengers: Endgame" (and definitely of Columbia Pictures, which co-produces), the studio returns with Tom Holland's third solo movie as the titular web-slinger in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
Sony Pictures
 


MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield revealed how Sony Pictures reacted when photos of him and Tobey Maguire wearing the Spider-man costume leaked online for “Spider-man: No Way Home.” 


In his interview with The Wrap, Andrew said he worked so hard to keep it a secret that he’s part of the movie. 


“I worked so hard to keep it secret that I was in Atlanta shooting. All these leaks were happening, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, guys, what the hell is going on? I’m working so hard here to stay secret, and then here’s an image of me with Tobey!’” he said. 


Andrew said that they were told by Sony Pictures to keep denying their involvement in the movie.  








“And they’re like, ‘No, no, we’re gonna keep it quiet.’ ‘OK, I’ll keep denying it.’ I was happy to do it, but it was a lot of work on everyone’s part. It obviously gave people a big thrill in the theater, and what more do you want from a theater experience than a thrill?” he said. 


He said that the experience is stressful but he enjoyed it. 


"It was stressful, I'm not gonna lie. It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable. It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun," he said. 


He, however, said that sometimes he feel a little bad about lying. 


"There were moments where I was like, 'God, I hate lying.' I don't like to lie and I'm not a good liar but I kept framing it as a game," he said. 


RELATEDFilipinos well-represented in 'Spider-man: No Way Home', thanks to Lola


 










 









