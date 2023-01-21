^

Steven Spielberg to produce docu on legendary composer John Williams

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 21, 2023 | 2:43pm
Steven Spielberg to produce docu on legendary composer John Williams
File photo shows (from left) John Williams and Steven Spielberg at the 2016 American Film Institute Life Achievement Awards
AFP / Angela Weiss

MANILA, Philippines — John Williams, considered by many to be the greatest film composer to have ever lived, is the next high-profile figure whose life will be depicted in a documentary.

Williams' long-time collaborator and a legend in the film industry, Steven Spielberg, will be producing the project through Amblin Television.

Also producing with Spielberg are Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Justin Wilkes, Sara Bernstein and Meredith Kaulfers.

Laurent Bouzereau has been tapped as director, having done “making of” and behind-the-scenes featurettes including for Spielberg's own films.

The 90-year-old Williams was initially thought to be stepping away from composing film scores after "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" — Williams scored all the "Indiana Jones" films — to focus on concertos, but he walked back on the statement much to the relief of his friend Spielberg.

Williams and Spielberg's partnership goes back nearly 50 years beginning in 1973's "The Sugarland Express."

Since then, Williams has scored all but five of Spielberg's movies including "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," "Jurassic Park," "Saving Private Ryan," "Jaws," "E.T." and "Schindler's List," the latter three are Oscar-winning scores. His most recent Spielberg collaboration is "The Fabelmans."

“I don’t think we’ve ever had a disagreement,” Spielberg said of his relationship to Williams, comparing it to a lasting marriage. “I mean, what am I going to do? Sit down and write the music myself?”

Outside of Spielberg's film, Williams is also best known for the iconic scores of the "Star Wars" franchise, the first three "Harry Potter" movies, "Superman" and "Home Alone."

Williams has won a total of five Academy Awards from 52 nominations — the second-most for any person behind Walt Disney, — 25 Grammy Awards from 71 nominations, three Emmy Awards, and even composed the music of four Olympics Games.

