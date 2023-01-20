Amanda Bynes to make first public appearance post-conservatorship in 'All That' reunion

MANILA, Philippines — Former teen star Amanda Bynes will be part of the "All That" reunion that will take place at the '90s CON celebration happening this year.

This will be Bynes' first public event since being released from her conservatorship last year, which lasted nearly a decade.

Former co-stars of the Nickeolodeon show appearing in the reunion for a panel discussion are Lori Beth Denberg, Danny Tamberelli and Kel Mitchell.

Fans will be able to get autographs, photos and selfies with the "All That" cast members, including a replica of the show's iconic orange couch.

Other celebrities expected to make an appearance are the Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean and Nick Carter, NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick, former "Blue's Clues" host Steve Burns, Melissa Joan Hart from "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," and "Saved by the Bell" stars Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley and Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

The '90s CON will take place from March 17 to 19 in Hartford, Connecticut in the United States.

After appearing in series like "All That" and its spin-off "The Amanda Show," as well as movies such as "What A Girl Wants," "Hairspray" and "Easy A," Bynes was placed under a conservatorship in 2014 under the supervision of her parents due to erratic behavior, substance abuse and a mental illness diagnosis.

Bynes' parents have been supportive of their daughter throughout the conservatorship, right up to its termination in 2022.

Now 36 years old, Bynes is currently engaged and pursuing a Creative Industry Studies bachelor’s degree at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

Her attorney David A. Esquibias told Variety that Bynes has not ruled out a return to acting. "She has a new life ahead of her and she is so young… She was a great actress. I’m sure many people would love to see her return to acting."

