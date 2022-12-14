Children's safety on the road: NLEX, Nickelodeon give parents advice

MANILA, Philippines — Based on data from the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), transport accidents in the Philippines yielded an average of 345 daily fatalities. Findings by the National Center for Transportation Studies (NCTS) also showed that around 38 children in the Philippines die every day due to road traffic injuries.

Given these figures, The North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Corp. intends to ensure kids' road safety and further contribute to the reduction of child road injuries through safety trainings and engaging road safety tips and reminders on social media. Recently, NLEX Corporation partnered with Paramount Consumer Products to deliver in a special way the message of safety on the roads.

This global “Nickelodeon Safety First with PAW Patrol” campaign, which runs from November 2022 to June 2023, seeks to encourage motorists to adopt safe driving habits and educate children on how to be safe on the road. Featuring the characters from the hit animated preschool series "PAW Patrol," produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon and Nick Jr., the safety messages can be seen on NLEX Corporation social media pages, toll plaza banners, and billboards along NLEX’s extensive road network.

Safety has always been a top priority of NLEX, and the company has continuously implemented programs that increase safety awareness among motorists and people from its host communities, as well as for children. This social initiative of NLEX’s emphasis on safety seeks to educate children and families on how to be safe on the road.

Reinforcing its safety drive, NLEX and Paramount Consumer Products are set to launch across the NLEX-SCTEX the "Nickelodeon Safety First with PAW Patrol" campaign showcasing messages of safety for children and adults alike.

“As a company that puts safety at its core, NLEX has partnered with Paramount to engage and educate children and their families about road safety by having a series of fun and informative online communication campaign, out-of-home ads, and on-ground activations,” said NLEX Corporation President and General Manager J. Luigi L. Bautista.

He added that the project complements its new Mission Road Safety campaign that highlights safety as everyone’s responsibility. The campaign is anchored on three pillars: Safe Driving, Safe Vehicles, and Safe Roads.

Here are some tips for children's safety while on the road:

1. When walking on the street, be sure to walk in pavements away from traffic. Hold your child's hand.

2. Tell your kid that pedestrians are safe when traffic coming from both directions has stopped. It's important to keep looking on both directions before crossing the street.

3. Always set a good example to your child while crossing the street. It's important to explain to them what you're doing. Let your child decide where and when it's safe to cross.

4. When in cars, be sure to put your little ones on a child safety seat to protcect them for any damage in case of an accident.

