Vice Ganda, Ayn Bernos react to Celeste Cortesi's Miss Universe 2022 exit

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 15, 2023 | 10:19am
Vice Ganda, Ayn Bernos react to Celeste Cortesi's Miss Universe 2022 exit
Miss Philippines, Celeste Cortesi walks onstage during The 71st Miss Universe preliminary competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Josh Brasted / Getty Images / AFP

MANDAUE, Philippines — The Philippines was taken by complete surprise upon learning that its bet for Miss Universe 2022, Celeste Cortesi, was unable to progress to the Top 16.

Celeste's early exit marks the end of the Philippines' 12-year streak of making it to the semifinal round.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, a backstage host at this year's pageant, expressed her disappointment but nonetheless showed her support for Celeste and the other candidates who did not qualify.

Celebrities were quick to share their reactions on social media upon seeing Celeste's unexpected early exit, with comedian Vice Ganda instantly tweeting "Ha?!"

A few minutes later, Vice jokingly followed it up with, "Bawi tayo sa replay mamayang gabi! Hayuffff!"

Meanwhile, Miss Universe Philippines 2021 candidate and content creator Ayn Bernos offered kind thoughts for her fellow beauty queen.

"I hope Celeste is okay," Ayn wrote with a broken heart emoji. "The pressure of wearing the Philippine sash is insane. I hope she is okay."

The Top 16 of Miss Universe 2022 did see some surprise inclusions such as Laos' Payengxa Lor, a first semifinal appearance and the first Hmong woman to compete at Miss Universe.

RELATED: Celeste Cortesi ends Miss Universe 2022 journey

