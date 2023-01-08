^

Dolly de Leon in British Vogue's 30 World's Most Famous Stars 2023 Hollywood Portfolio

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 8, 2023 | 10:14am
Dolly de Leon in British Vogue's 30 World's Most Famous Stars 2023 Hollywood Portfolio
Dolly de Leon's performance in the Cannes-winning film "Triangle of Sadness" has earned her several acting nominations.
MANILA, Philippines — Dolly de Leon is in one hell of a company among Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Hugh Jackman, Eddie Redmayne and Michelle Yeoh as one of the 30 most famous stars in the world for British Vogue's 2023 Hollywood Portfolio feature. 

The feature sees the Hollywood stars garbed in designer ensembles captured in melodramatic and stunning shots taken by Greg Williams. 

"And what more suitable way to celebrate a glittering crop of 2020s talent than by inviting them to take on a touch of the style and shimmer of the Roaring Twenties? This year’s portfolio is not only a celebration of 30 actors at the top of their game, but an ode to Hollywood, and its ever-evolving ways," the article noted. 

Dolly stands almost in-between the tall columns of The Millenium Biltmore in Los Angeles, California. She is seen wearing a sparkling gray dress, matching strappy heels and carrying a white feathered jacket. 

The star of the Cannes-winning film "Triangle of Sadness" revealed that her Old Hollywood icon is Bette Davis and she admires Meryl Streep for the latter's ability to disappear and become the character she is playing. 

"Always remember that the work can never be taken away from you. Maybe I’ll do another project after this or this will never happen again, but the work will never go away," Dolly replied when asked about the best piece of advice she received. 

Dolly is the first-ever Filipino actor to be nominated as Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globes for her performance in "Triangle of Sadness." 

She is nominated alongside established Hollywood actors, namely, Angela Bassett, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis and Carey Mulligan. 

In December, Dolly won the Best Supporting Performance plum at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards in a tie with fellow Asian actor, Ke Huy Quan ("Everything Everywhere All At Once").  

The 80th Golden Globes will take place on January 10, 2023 at the Beverly Hilton in California. 

