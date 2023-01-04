Vhong Navarro joins Ogie Alcasid's worship group

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Vhong Navarro joined the worship group of his "It's Showtime" co-host Ogie Alcasid.

Ogie posted on Instagram a photo of him and Vhong with their worship group.

"Our 11 year old small group!! Ty Jesus for the different testimonies of faith that we learn from each other," Ogie captioned the post.

"Only by your grace dear Lord! Ty pareng @vhongx44 for joining us also. Hallelujah!!" he added.

In another post, Ogie greeted Vhong Navarro on his 46th birthday today.

"The joy of having a brother for life such as this man is priceless. Happy bday my bro. The Lord bless you and keep you," Ogie wrote.

Vhong commented: "Thank you Bro!"

The host-actor was allowed to post a bail for his rape case against Deniece Cornejo last December.

He greeted the public with a photo of him with his family posing in front of a giant Christmas tree in their home on Christmas Day.

"Napakarami kong pinagpapasalamat… Thank you, Jesus! Happy Birthday! Sa lahat ng nag dasal at umalalay sa akin. Maraming maraming salamat. God bless!" his caption read.

RELATED: Vhong Navarro spends 'pinakamasayang Pasko' with family after posting P1M bail