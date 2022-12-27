Vhong Navarro spends 'pinakamasayang Pasko' with family after posting P1M bail

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Vhong Navarro greeted the public with a photo of him with his family posing in front of a giant Christmas tree in their home on Christmas Day.

"Napakarami kong pinagpapasalamat… Thank you, Jesus! Happy Birthday! Sa lahat ng nag dasal at umalalay sa akin. Maraming maraming salamat. God bless!" his caption read.

His wife, Tanya, and his two sons from his previous relationships were also seen in the photo.

The actor ended the post by thanking those who sent prayers for him. He called this Christmas as one of the happiest he has ever celebrated with his family and friends.

The Taguig Regional Trial Court allowed Navarro to post P1 million for his "temporary liberty" early this month.

"Viewed in light of all the foregoing, and taking the evidence presented in the bail hearings as a whole, this court is not convinced at this point, that there exists a presumption great leading to the inference of the accused's guilt," read the court document signed Associate Justice Florencio M. Mamauag Jr.

"It must be emphasized, however, that a grant of bail does not prevent the Court, as trier of facts, from making a final assessment of the evidence after full trial on the merits," it added.

Last August, model Deniece Cornejo was given another chance by the Court of Appeals (CA) to air her side on the sexual harassment and rape allegations she filed against the actor.

