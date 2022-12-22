^

Entertainment

Cherry Pie Picache, Edu Manzano shut down breakup rumors

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 22, 2022 | 8:43am
Cherry Pie Picache, Edu Manzano shut down breakup rumors
Edu Manzano and Cherry Pie Picache
Cherry Pie Picache via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Cherry Pie Picache and Edu Manzano shut down breakup rumors after they posted photos on social media. 

Fans of the pair were alarmed with their relationship after the couple didn't post photos of them on Instagram for months, sparking split speculations.

In her Instagram account, Cherry Pie posted photos of her relativces in New Zealand with Edu. 

The actor, meanwhile, posted last Monday a photo of him with the actress, hanging out in a new bar in Quezon City. 

It was December last year when Edu's son Luis Manzano confirmed the relationship between the two.

“Kung maibabalik ang prangkisa ng ABS-CBN next year, baka si Daddy at Tita Pie, itapat sa KathNiel,” Luis joked. 

“Sobrang we were caught off guard. No one saw it coming. I don’t even think Dad and Tita Pie saw it coming,” he added. 

Luis shared that he was able to confirm the relationship when a friend sent him a photo of his dad and Cherry Pie. 

“I think a friend of mine took a picture with them and he sent me a picture. He was with Daddy and Tita Pie. Date night yata sila. So I sent the picture back to Daddy. I said, ‘Uy daddy, happy boy ka.’ Sabi niya, ‘Yes anak, happy',” Luis said. 

“It would boil down to the same thing, kung paano niya nirerespeto ang kanyang kasama. That’s one thing na nakikita ko kay Daddy. How he takes care of his partner talaga. Nakikita ko rin naman how happy he is with Tita Pie,” he added.

RELATED: 'No one saw it coming': Luis Manzano confirms Edu, Cherry Pie Picache relationship

CHERRY PIE PICACHE

EDU MANZANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Andrew Schimmer mourns passing of wife
play

Andrew Schimmer mourns passing of wife

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor Andrew Schimmer announced that his wife Jho Rovero passed away after being hospitalized for more than a year. ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Roderick Paulate sentenced to up to 62 years in jail for graft

Roderick Paulate sentenced to up to 62 years in jail for graft

By Kristofer Purnell | December 2, 2022 - 12:41pm
Comedian Roderick Paulate has been found guilty by the Sandiganbayan on one count of graft and nine counts of falsification...
Entertainment
fbtw
Karla Estrada fires back at basher calling Daniel Padilla 'cheater'

Karla Estrada fires back at basher calling Daniel Padilla 'cheater'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Karla Estrada fired back at a basher calling her son Daniel Padilla a "cheater."
Entertainment
fbtw
First Filipino Prime Video original film 'Ten Little Mistresses' releases first-look photos, premiere date

First Filipino Prime Video original film 'Ten Little Mistresses' releases first-look photos, premiere date

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Prime Video just released first-look images for "Ten Little Mistresses," the streaming platform's first-ever Filipino original...
Entertainment
fbtw
Wilbert Tolentino sheds light on Herlene Budol&rsquo;s distressing experience at int&rsquo;l pageant

Wilbert Tolentino sheds light on Herlene Budol’s distressing experience at int’l pageant

By Boy Abunda | 10 hours ago
There was not much news about the distressing experience of Herlene Budol, who flew to Uganda last month with her manager...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Na-miss ko Iskul Bukol': Why Joey de Leon worked with Toni Gonzaga for MMFF 2022 entry 'My Teacher'

'Na-miss ko Iskul Bukol': Why Joey de Leon worked with Toni Gonzaga for MMFF 2022 entry 'My Teacher'

By Jan Milo Severo | 30 minutes ago
Veteran actor Joey de Leon believed in Paul Soriano’s statement that Toni Gonzaga is the probably the most powerful...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Palagi siyang late': Cristy Fermin reveals bad working experience with Alex Gonzaga

'Palagi siyang late': Cristy Fermin reveals bad working experience with Alex Gonzaga

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin revealed her bad working experience with Alex Gonzaga.
Entertainment
fbtw
MMFF 2022: Deleter explores real-time and real-life horror in content moderation

MMFF 2022: Deleter explores real-time and real-life horror in content moderation

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 10 hours ago
The Metro Manila Film Festival 2022 entry Deleter explores the “secretive” and “shadowy” world of...
Entertainment
fbtw
How Jose Mari Chan celebrates Christmas

How Jose Mari Chan celebrates Christmas

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 10 hours ago
Every time someone sings Christmas In Our Hearts, it gives wing to the song and brings the spirit of Christmas close to the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Eraserheads&rsquo; Huling El Bimbo concert promoter reassures fans &lsquo;much better experience&rsquo;

Eraserheads’ Huling El Bimbo concert promoter reassures fans ‘much better experience’

By Nathalie Tomada | 10 hours ago
Eraserheads’ Huling El Bimbo concert promoter has reassured attendees of a “much, much better experience”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with