Cherry Pie Picache, Edu Manzano shut down breakup rumors

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Cherry Pie Picache and Edu Manzano shut down breakup rumors after they posted photos on social media.

Fans of the pair were alarmed with their relationship after the couple didn't post photos of them on Instagram for months, sparking split speculations.

In her Instagram account, Cherry Pie posted photos of her relativces in New Zealand with Edu.

The actor, meanwhile, posted last Monday a photo of him with the actress, hanging out in a new bar in Quezon City.

It was December last year when Edu's son Luis Manzano confirmed the relationship between the two.

“Kung maibabalik ang prangkisa ng ABS-CBN next year, baka si Daddy at Tita Pie, itapat sa KathNiel,” Luis joked.

“Sobrang we were caught off guard. No one saw it coming. I don’t even think Dad and Tita Pie saw it coming,” he added.

Luis shared that he was able to confirm the relationship when a friend sent him a photo of his dad and Cherry Pie.

“I think a friend of mine took a picture with them and he sent me a picture. He was with Daddy and Tita Pie. Date night yata sila. So I sent the picture back to Daddy. I said, ‘Uy daddy, happy boy ka.’ Sabi niya, ‘Yes anak, happy',” Luis said.

“It would boil down to the same thing, kung paano niya nirerespeto ang kanyang kasama. That’s one thing na nakikita ko kay Daddy. How he takes care of his partner talaga. Nakikita ko rin naman how happy he is with Tita Pie,” he added.

