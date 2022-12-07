^

KZ Tandingan proud of mom for passing nursing exam at 56

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 7, 2022 | 9:56am
Singer KZ Tandingan. The STAR/File

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer KZ Tandingan is one proud daughter to her mom Marites who passed the Nursing Licensure Exam (NLE) at the age of 56. 

In a lengthy Facebook post, KZ shared how much her mom has sacrificed to raise her children.

"At the age of 18, my mother obtained her license as a midwife, and shortly after that, she was appointed a Clinical Instructor. When mum fell in love, married my dad, and had my sister and I one year and nine months apart, her profession was flourishing and she had a future planned. She attempted to balance being a mom and working, but in the end she made the decision to abandon the career she had fought so hard to achieve in order to concentrate on caring for her children," KZ began her post. 

"When my sister and I were in high school, my mum opted to seek a new bachelor's degree and chose nursing, but we learned that she was pregnant with our brother after the first year of the four-year program," she added. 

KZ said that her mom continued her education when she was in college. She took the NLE but failed without proper review. 

More than 10 years later, her mom took the test again and passed. 

"The exam dates came, and on the last day, she burst out in tears of worry and joy and collapsed in my dad's arms. She was worried that she might not get the result she’s been praying for but was joyful that even at 56, she was still able to do it," she said. 

"Today, 18 days after, the results came out, and I’m so proud to share that my mom, 56 yrs old, MARITES LOBRIGAS TANDINGAN is now a REGISTERED NURSE.

"Mommy, I can’t thank you enough for loving us so much that you sacrificed your career just to make sure we had the best future. Today, is a reminder that God sees everything and that He rewards His children in His perfect time. Congratulations Mommy Tess! I’m so proud of you. I love you," she added.     

