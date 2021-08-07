KZ Tandingan, TJ Monterde release songs for each other on the same day

MANILA, Philippines — Singers KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde showed their love anew with the release of their respective singles for each oher. Sung in Bisaya, "Dodong" and "Inday" were both released on July 30 and included in Star Music's "Simula" playlist on YouTube.

“I wrote ‘Dodong’ two years ago. It was my first time writing a Bisaya lullaby, but I never meant for it to be released. It was so TJ would have a song he can listen to when he finds it hard to sleep,” KZ said.

"Dodong" is a Bisayan term of endearment for a young man or boy. "Inday" is its counterpart which refers to a young lady or girl.

Both are from Mindanao and speak Bisaya. KZ is from Davao del Sur while TJ is from Cagayan de Oro.

TJ convinced her to release "Dodong" by telling her that he would be releasing his song for her.

“Don’t worry! I’ll write a song about ‘Inday’ so ‘Dodong’ doesn’t have to be released alone," TJ told her.

The singers have been dating since 2015 and in 2019, TJ asked KZ to marry him. They were supposed to marry in a wedding ceremony but instead chose to wed quietly in Batangas on August 28.

This was confirmed when they released the single "Can't Wait To Say I Do" in October last year.

The single, along with the titular "Simula" track, is also part of the playlist.

"Dodong" is released under KZ's label Star Music while "Inday" is released by TJ's record company PolyEast Records.