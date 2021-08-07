






































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
KZ Tandingan, TJ Monterde release songs for each other on the same day
Celebrity couple TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan
TJ Monterde via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
KZ Tandingan, TJ Monterde release songs for each other on the same day

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - August 7, 2021 - 10:15am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Singers KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde showed their love anew with the release of their respective singles for each oher. Sung in Bisaya, "Dodong" and "Inday" were both released on July 30 and included in Star Music's "Simula" playlist on YouTube.



“I wrote ‘Dodong’ two years ago. It was my first time writing a Bisaya lullaby, but I never meant for it to be released. It was so TJ would have a song he can listen to when he finds it hard to sleep,” KZ said.



"Dodong" is a Bisayan term of endearment for a young man or boy. "Inday" is its counterpart which refers to a young lady or girl.



Both are from Mindanao and speak Bisaya. KZ is from Davao del Sur while TJ is from Cagayan de Oro.



TJ convinced her to release "Dodong" by telling her that he would be releasing his song for her.



“Don’t worry! I’ll write a song about ‘Inday’ so ‘Dodong’ doesn’t have to be released alone," TJ told her.



The singers have been dating since 2015 and in 2019, TJ asked KZ to marry him. They were supposed to marry in a wedding ceremony but instead chose to wed quietly in Batangas on August 28.



This was confirmed when they released the single "Can't Wait To Say I Do" in October last year.



The single, along with the titular "Simula" track, is also part of the playlist.



"Dodong" is released under KZ's label Star Music while "Inday" is released by TJ's record company PolyEast Records.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      KZ TANDINGAN
                                                      TJ MONTERDE
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Selena Gomez calls out TV series for referencing her kidney transplant
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Selena Gomez calls out TV series for referencing her kidney transplant


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
International pop star Selena Gomez called out TV series "The Good Fight" for referencing her kidney transplant.

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Britney Spears conservatorship: Olivia Rodrigo says women still bullied in music industry
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Britney Spears conservatorship: Olivia Rodrigo says women still bullied in music industry


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
International pop star Olivia Rodrigo expressed her support to embattled pop star Britney Spears over her conservatorshi...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jim Paredes, Boboy Garovillo honor PNoy with new song
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Jim Paredes, Boboy Garovillo honor PNoy with new song


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
APO Hiking Society members Jim Paredes and Boboy Garovillo paid tribute to the late former President Noy Aquino with the song...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Netizens commend Morissette Amon for singing national anthem in Duterte's last SONA
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 days ago

                              
                              
Netizens commend Morissette Amon for singing national anthem in Duterte's last SONA


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 11 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya singer Morissette Amon trended online after singing the country's national anthem "Lupang Hinirang" on the last...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Camila Cabello makes comeback with Latin-inspired single
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
14 days ago

                              
                              
Camila Cabello makes comeback with Latin-inspired single


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 14 days ago                              


                                                            
Camila Cabelo goes back to her Latin roots with her newest single "Don't Go Yet" released on July 23.

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inigo Pascual releases international album, says he finally found his new 'sound'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
14 days ago

                              
                              
Inigo Pascual releases international album, says he finally found his new 'sound'


                              

                                                                  By Ritz L. Ignacio,Ritz L. Ignacio |
                                 14 days ago                              


                                                            
Today, July 23, Pascual and Moophs are sharing more good vibes through the catchy song “Araw Mo,”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Music
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with