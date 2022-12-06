Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse make red carpet debut after four years of dating

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse appeared on the red carpet together for the first time since they started dating in 2018.

The two actors attended the Dior pre-fall 2023 menswear show held over the weekend in Egypt by the Great Pyramid of Giza where the couple made a rare public appearance.

Pattinson and Waterhouse wore complementary clothing with earth tones — " The Batman" actor was in an ivory suit with a brownish-gray turtleneck and black lug sole shoes, while the British model wore a mauve silk slip dress and black strapped Mary Jane heels.

The couple were first linked four years ago after being spotted by papparazzi in London where they now reside. The relationship turned serious during the COVID-19 pandemic as they quarantined together, but they have since kept their relationship private.

In 2019, Pattinson told The Sunday Times, “If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude. I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands... when I do it a hundred people are taking your photo.”

The actor has since been a little more open about his partner, subtly talking about her in the March 2022 cover story for GQ magazine and in an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

Prior to dating each other, Waterhouse had previously dated British musician Miles Kane and actors Bradley Cooper and Diego Luna, while Pattinson had dated his "Twilight" co-star Kristen Stewart and singer FKA Twigs.

