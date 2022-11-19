'On The Job: The Missing 8' dominates 45th Gawad Urian

MANILA, Philippines — Erik Matti's crime thriller and the Philippine entry to the 95th Academy Awards or Oscars, "On The Job: The Missing 8," was the big winner at the 2022 Gawad Urian Awards.

The 45th edition of the much-respected awards ceremony was held last November 17 at the University of the Philippines' Cine Adarna where "On The Job: The Missing 8" took home a whopping nine awards from 12 nominations.

Among its award haul was the top prize for Best Film, which it shared with the 2021 Metro Manila Film Festival Best Picture "Big Night!" starring Christian Bables; the only other award the Christian Bables-starrer won was for Best Cinematography.

Matti won Best Director as his film nearly swept the acting categories it was eligible in — John Arcilla for Best Actor, Lotlot De Leon for Best Supporting Actress and Dante Rivero for Best Supporting Actor — as Yen Santos won Best Actress for her role in "A Faraway Land."

This is Arcilla's first Best Actor win at Gawad Urian having previously won for a supporting role in "Ligaya Ang Itawag Mo Sa Akin" while Santos beat out veteran Charo Santos-Cancio from "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon" who has yet to receive an acting award from this ceremony.

In her acceptance speech, Santos spared some thanks for her "A Faraway Land" co-star Paolo Contis, whom she was spotted with at a hotel in Mandaluyong the following day.

"On The Job: The Missing 8" also won Best Screenplay, Best Music, Best Sound, and shared the Best Editing award with "Walang Kasarian ang Digmang Bayan."

Best Production Design went to "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon," Best Documentary went to Arbi Barbarona's "The Right to Life," Best Short Film went to Arden Rod Condez's "Dandansoy," and animator Roque Federizon Lee or Roxlee was honored the esteemed Natatanging Gawad Urian award.

