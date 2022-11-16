Catriona Gray, Robi Domingo share most-anticipated Disney+ content ahead of Philippine launch

With Disney+ available soon in the Philippines, consumers will be able to enjoy an ever-growing library of global, regional and Asian language content such as blockbuster films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to award-winning Pixar animation, to Korean content featuring BTS and other top Asian stars, under the Star brand.

MANILA, Philippines — The arrival of Disney+ to Philippine shores this November 17 will be marked by a star-studded showcase that will be streamed on social media and the streaming platform itself.

The special called "A Night of Wonder with Disney+" will not only mark the platform's much-awaited arrival to the Philippines but also tease the mountain of content that will be available to Filipinos.

"A Night of Wonder with Disney+" will be hosted by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and the newly-engaged Robi Domingo, while Christian Bautista, Janella Salvador, Morissette, Zack Tabudlo, Zephanie, and Stell of SB19 will be performing at popular local landmarks.

Each of the celebrities that will be gracing the showcase have shared their top picks of what they look forward to watching on Disney+.

Gray and Zephanie's picks are the live-action remakes of "The Lion King" and "Aladdin," respectively, which both came out in 2019.

Bautista and Tabudlo must be Marvel fans after going with the animated "What If...?" and "Moon Knight" starring Oscar Isaac; while Domingo's bet from the "Star Wars" franchise is the ongoing "Andor" series starring Diego Luna.

Morisette and Stell went old school for the selections by choosing the original "The Little Mermaid" from 1989 and 2006's "High School Musical," respectively.

As for Salvador, the "Darna" actress is very much excited to see the "Enchanted" sequel "Disenchanted," which arrives on Disney+ immediately the day after it arrives in the Philippines.

