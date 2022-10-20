Disney+ in the Philippines: Shows, subscription fees, everything you need to know

With Disney+ available soon in the Philippines, consumers will be able to enjoy an ever-growing library of global, regional and Asian language content such as blockbuster films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to award-winning Pixar animation, to Korean content featuring BTS and other top Asian stars, under the Star brand.

MANILA, Philippines — The long wait is over, Disney babies!

The Walt Disney Company (Southeast Asia) Ltd. announced today that it is expanding access to its highly anticipated streaming service, Disney+, to the Philippines from November 17.

In a statement sent to Philstar.com, Disney+ described itself as the dedicated streaming home for movies and TV shows from Disney’s iconic brands including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic and Star.

Star also features thousands of hours of general entertainment content produced by Disney Television Studios (ABC Signature and 20th Television), FX Productions, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures and more. Star offers renowned movies and shows such as Emmy-award winning Grey’s Anatomy, Only Murders in The Building, Dopesick, The Bear, The Simpsons and The Kardashians. In addition, Star will offer exclusive originals produced in collaboration with producers and directors in the Asia Pacific region.

“Through Disney+, we are opening new doors of entertainment to everyone with our heritage of unparalleled storytelling, creative excellence and cutting-edge content delivery.” said David Shin, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong, The Walt Disney Company.

“We are excited that consumers in the Philippines can soon connect with their beloved characters and brands and enjoy access to some of the world’s most original and iconic stories, told by the world’s most talented creators.”

From next month, consumers in the Philippines can join the Disney+ streaming service with the introduction of a new range of subscription plans that will deliver more choices than ever before. The expanded line-up of plans will offer viewers flexibility with different subscription options to suit their needs including:

A Mobile Plan for P159 monthly or P1,150 annually

A Premium Plan for P369 monthly or P2,950 annually

Disney+ will be accessible on a wide selection of mobile and televisions subject to users’ chosen subscription plans, including smartphones and tablets (Android or iOS), smart TVs such as Samsung and LG and connected TV devices, including Google TV and other Android TV OS, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD and Chromecast.

Based on their chosen subscription plans, consumers will be able to access high-quality viewing, with up to four concurrent streams available only with the premium plan, personalized recommendations, and the ability to create up to seven different user profiles per account.

Starting from November 17, subscribers will be able to unlock an exciting and ever-growing library of content on Disney+ including:

Disney+ Originals and exclusives like Marvel Studios’ "WandaVision," "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," "Moon Knight" and "Loki"; Lucasfilm’s "The Mandalorian," "Obi-Wan Kenobi "and "Andor"; "Hocus Pocus 2" and the upcoming "Willow" and "Disenchanted."

Korean content such as "Big Mouth," "Snowdrop," "BTS: PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA," "IN THE SOOP : Friendcation," "Soundtrack #1" and Doctor Lawyer."

Blockbuster films from Marvel Studios including "Avengers: Endgame," "Avengers: Infinity War," "Captain Marvel," "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," "Black Panther," "Thor: Love and Thunder," and the upcoming "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special."

All 12 "Star Wars" movies including "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

Access to iconic Walt Disney Animation Studios’ movies including the Oscar-winning "Encanto," the live action reimagining of "Pinocchio," as well as animated classics including "Aladdin," "Beauty and the Beast," "Frozen," "Mulan," "Raya and the Last Dragon," "The Lion King," "Zootopia" and more

Heartwarming and powerful storytelling from Disney and Pixar, including "Lightyear," "Turning Red," "Soul," "Luca," "Coco," and more

Documentaries and specials from National Geographic including "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted," "Limitless with Chris Hemsworth," "Running Wild with Bear Grylls," and more.

A specially curated Star content selection including Emmy Award-winning series "Grey’s Anatomy," "Dopesick," "NCIS" and reality TV hits "The Kardashians" and more.

Other movies from franchises including the "X-Men," "Predator," "Night at the Museum," "Home Alone," and well-loved animated series like "The Simpsons" and "Family Guy."

Premium live events and video-on-demand from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

The newest season of Emmy award-winning singing competition series, "The Voice"

