Billy Crawford wins French 'Dancing With The Stars'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 12, 2022 | 12:29pm
Host Billy Crawford with his dance partner Fauve Hautot win the 12th season of "Danse avec le stars," the French version of the popular reality dance competition "Dancing With The Stars."
MANILA, Philippines — Host Billy Crawford still cannot believe that he and his dance partner Fauve Hautot won the latest edition of "Danse avec les stars," the French version of the popular reality TV dance competition "Dancing With The Stars."

His wife, actress Coleen Garcia, broke the news today on Instagram.  

"Words cannot express how PROUD I am of you, my love! Not just for WINNING this difficult competition, but for growing into the person you have become: a kind, humble man who works hard, dreams big for his family, shoots for the stars and makes sure to lift as many people up with him along the way," wrote Coleen. 

She said that he amazes her every time and that her son is lucky to have Billy as his father. 

"You amaze me every time. I love you, and I’m SO HAPPY for you! You deserve all of this and more," Coleen ended her post. 

 Billy replied by expressing his disbelief and declaring his love for Coleen. 

"I can’t believe it! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH and thank you soooooooooooo much for just EVERYTHING," the host wrote. 

Billy and Fauve joined the 12th season of the reality TV dance competition that originated from the British show "Strictly Come Dancing." The show's format is exported in other countries and licensed under the name "Dancing With The Stars." 

