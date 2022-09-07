^

Health And Family

Kris Aquino shares health update: Chemotherapy, almost 'gave up' if not for kids

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 7, 2022 | 4:10pm
Kris Aquino shares health update: Chemotherapy, almost 'gave up' if not for kids
This file photo shows television and social media personality Kris Aquino.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Christopher Toledo, File

MANILA, Philippines — Television host and actress Kris Aquino gave new updates regarding her health condition as she prepares for a round of chemotherapy.

Kris' last personal health update was during the tail-end of June, but in a new Instagram post today, she explained that she did not want to give another update until she was certain about what she was going to share.

In the same post, Kris admitted she got close to giving up because of the pain, "Fatigue and being forever bedridden; bruises all over my body that suddenly appear; inability to tolerate solid food; headaches; bone-deep pain in my spine, knees, and finger joints; and my constant flares esp. in my face that just keep getting worse."

But what kept her going was thinking about how much her two sons Josh and Bimby needed her.

"Mahiya naman ako sa lahat ng mga patuloy na nagdarasal para gumanda ang kalusugan ko if i just give up," Kris said.

Kris shared that she was all set to begin her Immunosuppressant therapy, and was warned that the safest form of chemotherapy that can be used for her autoimmune conditions will make her lose hair.

"Hair will eventually grow back but permanently damaged organs won’t, so dedma muna sa vanity," the actress joked.

She also clarified the update her sister Ballsy Aquino-Cruz gave last month about her being diagnosed with more autoimmune diseases.

Kris already had three conditions when she left the Philippines and was diagnosed with a fourth in Houston, Texas, although she shared that physical manifestations are pointing to a possible fifth.

Several fellow celebrities offered their well wishes for Kris after she gave her update, including Derek Ramsay, Karen Davila, Miles Ocampo, Geneva Cruz, and Jackie Lou Blanco.

RELATED: Kris Aquino seeks 'right treatment' amid diagnoses of more autoimmune diseases

AUTOIMMUNE DISEASE

AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES

KRIS AQUINO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Why it&rsquo;s important to talk to your kids about HPV
1 day ago

Why it’s important to talk to your kids about HPV

By Lai S. Reyes | 1 day ago
When COVID-19 struck, most parents feared that their children might find it difficult to understand what they were seeing...
Health And Family
fbtw
Be inspired by this year&rsquo;s Outstanding Filipino Doctors
1 day ago

Be inspired by this year’s Outstanding Filipino Doctors

By Mylene Mendoza-Dayrit | 1 day ago
Philippine Medical Association national president Dr. Maria Minerva P. Calimag, was the guest of honor during the recent launch...
Health And Family
fbtw
'Strong, independent': Janella Salvador says she's a 'single mom'
2 days ago

'Strong, independent': Janella Salvador says she's a 'single mom'

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
"Darna" star Janella Salvador said being a "single mom" was the latest of her life's hard-earned battles during her interview...
Health And Family
fbtw
Singlife launches a better way to fund your child&rsquo;s ambitions
Sponsored
4 days ago

Singlife launches a better way to fund your child’s ambitions

4 days ago
To make sure there is money when needed, they need to start building an education fund as early as possible. Singlife Philippines...
Health And Family
fbtw
Treatment improves cognition in Down Syndrome patients
5 days ago

Treatment improves cognition in Down Syndrome patients

By Isabelle Tourne | 5 days ago
A new hormone treatment improved the cognitive function of six men with Down Syndrome by 10-30%, scientists said Thursday,...
Health And Family
fbtw
Psychological first aid key to battling mental health crisis, industry leaders say
6 days ago

Psychological first aid key to battling mental health crisis, industry leaders say

6 days ago
PhilCare and Johnson & Johnson Philippines Inc. (JJPI) are collaborating to make psychological first aid (PFA) accessible...
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with