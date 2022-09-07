Kris Aquino shares health update: Chemotherapy, almost 'gave up' if not for kids

MANILA, Philippines — Television host and actress Kris Aquino gave new updates regarding her health condition as she prepares for a round of chemotherapy.

Kris' last personal health update was during the tail-end of June, but in a new Instagram post today, she explained that she did not want to give another update until she was certain about what she was going to share.

In the same post, Kris admitted she got close to giving up because of the pain, "Fatigue and being forever bedridden; bruises all over my body that suddenly appear; inability to tolerate solid food; headaches; bone-deep pain in my spine, knees, and finger joints; and my constant flares esp. in my face that just keep getting worse."

But what kept her going was thinking about how much her two sons Josh and Bimby needed her.

"Mahiya naman ako sa lahat ng mga patuloy na nagdarasal para gumanda ang kalusugan ko if i just give up," Kris said.

Kris shared that she was all set to begin her Immunosuppressant therapy, and was warned that the safest form of chemotherapy that can be used for her autoimmune conditions will make her lose hair.

"Hair will eventually grow back but permanently damaged organs won’t, so dedma muna sa vanity," the actress joked.

She also clarified the update her sister Ballsy Aquino-Cruz gave last month about her being diagnosed with more autoimmune diseases.

Kris already had three conditions when she left the Philippines and was diagnosed with a fourth in Houston, Texas, although she shared that physical manifestations are pointing to a possible fifth.

Several fellow celebrities offered their well wishes for Kris after she gave her update, including Derek Ramsay, Karen Davila, Miles Ocampo, Geneva Cruz, and Jackie Lou Blanco.

