^

Entertainment

Richard Yap files cyber libel vs spreader of alleged abandoned son

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 13, 2022 | 11:51am
Richard Yap files cyber libel vs spreader of alleged abandoned son
Actor Richard Yap
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Richard Yap filed a cyber libel complaint against a certain Nina Mabatid for spreading that the actor has an alleged abandoned son. 

In his Facebook account, Yap posted the warrant of arrest against Mabatid. 

“Thank you Lord that the wheels of Justice are finally moving. Even though she tried to influence the Fiscals by calling them during the investigation which was illegal. The fiscals were honest and fair and upright and could not be swayed by her threats and use her of her influence,” Yap wrote. 

Yap's complaint came after Mabatid posted a court order from Cebu Regional Trial Court showing Joshua Jensen as a petitioner while Yap was the respondent. 

“Abandoned child by Actor Richard Yap filed a case against YAP for paternal suit. As an advocate of the protection and welfare of children, I pray for DNA TESTING kay maluoy ko sa bata. pero di man cya pa test but once the court orders wala cya'y mahimo? in my opinion liwat kaayo cya ni richard yap,” Mabatid wrote.  

“Josh Jensen good luck dong, truth shall prevail,” she added. 

In another post, Mabatid shared the story of Jensen when he first saw Yap in a fast food commercial. 

“Good luck Josh, I remembered your story na una mo cya hinanap sa office nya kasama lola mo, 3 years old ka pa lang nuon pero hindi nagpapakita, nakita mo cya sa chowking advertisement pero hindi mo alam saan puntahan,” she said. 

“Then nung nag artista cya pumunta ka sa abs cbn ilang beses pero walang nangyari sabi mo nag tatago. gusto mo mag file ng case matagal na pero wala kang address. Finally sa Cebu mo nakuha ang residence nya and you had to stay in Cebu para maka file ng case kahit nag waiter ka lang sa Cebu at minsan naubusan ng pera. Nakikikain ka pa kung sino2x.

“Tinulungan ka pa ni late Cong Raul delmar para maka punta ng Cebu.  

“I hope the Lord will guide you para matahimik na ang kalooban mo. I know hindi pera ang habol mo kung hindi hustisya dahil sobrang puno ng sama ng loob ang puso mo. Gusto mo ipa mukha sa kanya na totoong anak ka nya kaya gusto mo ng DNA. Sana walang power play para lumabas ang katotohanan. Naghihirap ka ngayon pero may Dios, mag tiwala ka lang.”

In an interview last year, Yap denied that he has an illegitimate son. 

“I’ve been in show business for 10 years and I still have a child? As you can see, that person is not from Cebu. He doesn’t know how to speak Bisaya. Why is he filing in Cebu? Who is behind that?”

RELATEDRichard Yap confirms new project with Kapuso stars

RICHARD YAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Dead in two years': Vicki Belo reveals she had stage 3 breast cancer

'Dead in two years': Vicki Belo reveals she had stage 3 breast cancer

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo revealed that she had stage 3 breast cancer in 2016. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Pinahirapan tayo ni Halle Berry': Baron Geisler's 'Doll House' tops Netflix Philippines' list

'Pinahirapan tayo ni Halle Berry': Baron Geisler's 'Doll House' tops Netflix Philippines' list

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Just a few days after its release, the movie "Doll House" starring Baron Geisler quickly creeped into the top spot for...
Entertainment
fbtw
Daniel Matsunaga goes public with new GF

Daniel Matsunaga goes public with new GF

By Leah Salterio | 1 day ago
Brazilian-Japanese model-actor Daniel Matsunaga did not hide anything when spotted with his present girlfriend, Julia Nunes,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vhong Navarro does not enter plea in rape case, Taguig court enters 'not guilty'

Vhong Navarro does not enter plea in rape case, Taguig court enters 'not guilty'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actor-comedian Vhong Navarro did not enter a plea before the Taguig Regional Trial Court in association with the rape case...
Entertainment
fbtw
Philippines' Chelsea Fernandez crowned Miss Globe 2022 head-to-head challenge winner

Philippines' Chelsea Fernandez crowned Miss Globe 2022 head-to-head challenge winner

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
And the Philippines prevailed!
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Drag Race Philippines crowns Precious Paula Nicole as first winner

Drag Race Philippines crowns Precious Paula Nicole as first winner

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Bicolana drag queen and Divine Diva Precious Paula Nicole was crowned the first-ever winner of "Drag Race Philippines," earning...
Entertainment
fbtw
ABS-CBN Films takes action over Rhys Miguel, Patrick Quiroz incident

ABS-CBN Films takes action over Rhys Miguel, Patrick Quiroz incident

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
ABS-CBN Film Productions Inc. clarified that they took action on the incident that happened between actors Rhys Miguel and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sofia Andres upstages Janine Gutierrez, Marian Rivera at Jimmy Choo store opening with daring outfit

Sofia Andres upstages Janine Gutierrez, Marian Rivera at Jimmy Choo store opening with daring outfit

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 hours ago
Sofia Andres upstages Marian Rivera, Janine Gutierrez at store opening with daring outfit
Entertainment
fbtw
Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles&nbsp;remember their 'bridge' Kris Aquino

Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles remember their 'bridge' Kris Aquino

By Maan D' Asis Pamaran | 4 hours ago
Celebrity couple Troy Montero and Aubrey Miles revealed that actress-TV host Kris Aquino was instrumental in getting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo shares &lsquo;next big goal&rsquo; after acquiring Spain property

Bea Alonzo shares ‘next big goal’ after acquiring Spain property

By Nathalie Tomada | 13 hours ago
Bea Alonzo has no grand party plans when she turns 35 on Oct. 17.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with