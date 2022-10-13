Richard Yap files cyber libel vs spreader of alleged abandoned son

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Richard Yap filed a cyber libel complaint against a certain Nina Mabatid for spreading that the actor has an alleged abandoned son.

In his Facebook account, Yap posted the warrant of arrest against Mabatid.

“Thank you Lord that the wheels of Justice are finally moving. Even though she tried to influence the Fiscals by calling them during the investigation which was illegal. The fiscals were honest and fair and upright and could not be swayed by her threats and use her of her influence,” Yap wrote.

Yap's complaint came after Mabatid posted a court order from Cebu Regional Trial Court showing Joshua Jensen as a petitioner while Yap was the respondent.

“Abandoned child by Actor Richard Yap filed a case against YAP for paternal suit. As an advocate of the protection and welfare of children, I pray for DNA TESTING kay maluoy ko sa bata. pero di man cya pa test but once the court orders wala cya'y mahimo? in my opinion liwat kaayo cya ni richard yap,” Mabatid wrote.

“Josh Jensen good luck dong, truth shall prevail,” she added.

In another post, Mabatid shared the story of Jensen when he first saw Yap in a fast food commercial.

“Good luck Josh, I remembered your story na una mo cya hinanap sa office nya kasama lola mo, 3 years old ka pa lang nuon pero hindi nagpapakita, nakita mo cya sa chowking advertisement pero hindi mo alam saan puntahan,” she said.

“Then nung nag artista cya pumunta ka sa abs cbn ilang beses pero walang nangyari sabi mo nag tatago. gusto mo mag file ng case matagal na pero wala kang address. Finally sa Cebu mo nakuha ang residence nya and you had to stay in Cebu para maka file ng case kahit nag waiter ka lang sa Cebu at minsan naubusan ng pera. Nakikikain ka pa kung sino2x.

“Tinulungan ka pa ni late Cong Raul delmar para maka punta ng Cebu.

“I hope the Lord will guide you para matahimik na ang kalooban mo. I know hindi pera ang habol mo kung hindi hustisya dahil sobrang puno ng sama ng loob ang puso mo. Gusto mo ipa mukha sa kanya na totoong anak ka nya kaya gusto mo ng DNA. Sana walang power play para lumabas ang katotohanan. Naghihirap ka ngayon pero may Dios, mag tiwala ka lang.”

In an interview last year, Yap denied that he has an illegitimate son.

“I’ve been in show business for 10 years and I still have a child? As you can see, that person is not from Cebu. He doesn’t know how to speak Bisaya. Why is he filing in Cebu? Who is behind that?”

