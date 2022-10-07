Why Ricci Rivero made relationship with Andrea Brillantes public

Ricci Rivero will be taking his basketball talent abroad after he agreed to play for Taoyuan Pilots of P. League+, the men’s professional basketball league of Taiwan.

Ricci Rivero’s basketball career and his romantic relationship with Andrea Brillantes have always been of keen interest for his fans and the media. And why not, when the goings-on in his career and love life both never fail to arouse fandom’s curiosity.

During our one-on-one for Batalk Channel’s The Interviewer Presents on YouTube, Ricci certainly made Andrea jump for joy by admitting that he sees the young actress as “the one” for him.

He then shared that it took months of planning before he could finally pull off his surprise girlfriend-proposal to Andrea, who is also being fondly called by her nickname Blythe.

“Para siyang baril, naka-kasa siya pero nakatago. Anytime pwede kong gawin pero hindi ko alam kung kaya ko siyang gawin. Hindi kasi ako ganon and first time ko mag-girlfriend in public,” he said.

Ricci put through the surprise proposal with brothers and friends as “accomplices.” They were holding the two T-shirts — with “YES” printed on one shirt and “NO” on the other — while Ricci was professing his love to Blythe which took place after a UAAP game last April 9. “At first, I thought it would be a failure because I wasn’t seeing the shirt with a ‘NO’ (print) while I was talking. Buti na lang umabot kasi nakakahiya naman kung ‘YES’ lang na shirt ang meron,” he amusingly recalled.

He revealed that it was his first time to make his love life public. “First time ko lang din mag-girlfriend in public,” he declared. “Siguro sa akin, ‘yung gusto ko lang din mapa-feel dun sa tao na proud ka.”

Ricci admitted to having mixed emotions at the time. “The nervousness and excitement were overwhelming but what prevailed was my will to do it (proposal) no matter what.”

Ricci said he met Blythe through a common friend, and they were talking for months before they ended up in each other’s arms.

“Sometimes, you just feel that you like the person, but it’s a different feeling when you know that you are sure. Iba lang siguro talaga yung na-feel namin,” said Ricci, who also mentioned about wanting “a happy and stable family” in his long-term goals.

I asked him if Andrea is the one, Ricci responded loud and clear, “I think, Tito Boy, yes.”

In the coming days, the two will have to endure a long-distance relationship (LDR) with Ricci set to leave the country for Taiwan. He will be taking his basketball talent abroad after he agreed to play for Taoyuan Pilots of P. League+, the men’s professional basketball league of Taiwan.

According to him, he decided to play for the Taoyuan Pilots because they never gave up on him and patiently waited for him to finish his final year with the UP Fighting Maroons which emerged champion in the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball. Ricci added that he has already been approached by the team even prior to his transfer to UP.

“For me, it’s really God’s perfect timing. It’s in His plans, perhaps, because even before the UAAP, the Taiwan team already approached me. At that time, I did not know whether I would stay or leave because nothing’s sure after college basketball.”

Eventually, Ricci decided to stay with UP. His decision to commit to play for the Taiwan team came after his stint with the Fighting Maroons ended.

“After winning the championship, doon lang ulit nila nasabi na itong Taiwan nangungumusta ulit. Napag-hintay ko sila for a while at nag-hintay sila. Perhaps, it’s really God’s plan also for me to feel those things na, ‘Okay, I feel like playing in Taiwan.’ This team really wants me I guess at ako ibibigay ko rin ‘yung commitment na deserve nila.”

For a non-basketball person like me, I asked Ricci to make me understand why players his age are accepting offers from different countries and he said, “I won’t really say that there’s something bad here in the Philippines but maybe it’s just the opportunity. Kasi you can always go back to your roots.

“Here (Philippines), people know you. Alam nila how you play, who you are basically because you grew up na nandyan sila, nakikita ka nila — the scouts and all the coaches. But having that kind of opportunity to represent your country and yourself to grow siguro as a person din, nakakatuwa lang din.”

Although he admitted to having a better pay, Ricci hopes to survive living alone in Taiwan until the end of the basketball season.

I’m pretty sure he has already figured out how to deal with his longing to see his family and his lady love.