Who is Zen Hernandez, Atom Araullo's rumored new girlfriend?

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 5, 2022 | 5:37pm
Who is Zen Hernandez, Atom Araullo's rumored new girlfriend?
Atom Araullo and Zen Hernandez in an Instagram post on October 4, 2022
Atom Araullo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya news anchor Zen Hernandez is rumored to be dating fellow journalist Atom Araullo after the latter posted a photo of them together on his Instagram account.

Araullo greeted her "Happy 28th birthday po," poking fun at Hernandez being older than him; Hernandez just turned 41 years old, Araullo turns 40 on October 19.

Hernandez graduated from the University of the Philippines Diliman — like Araullo — with a degree in Broadcast Communication, Broadcast Journalism, and starting her professional career as an Information Technology (IT) Helpdesk Team Leader for eTelecare Global Solution for nearly four years.

She began working in ABS-CBN in early 2006 as a news researcher for five months, then becoming a full-on broadcast journalist and news anchor for shows like "TV Patrol" and "Bandila."

Araullo, who is currently with GMA News, was still at ABS-CBN at that time and did segments with Hernandez on the morning show "Umagang Kay Ganda."

For the sixth anniversary special of "Umagang Kay Ganda," the pair did a ballroom dance number to the tune of "Set Fire to the Rain" and "(I've Had) The Time of My Life."

In 2018, Hernandez was asked about her relationship with Araullo to which she responded, "He’s a long-time friend and we go out with other friends once in a while.”

Dating rumors first spread last year when their journalism colleague Pinky Webb shared a photo of the three of them after seemingly coming across Araullo and Hernandez in Balesin.

Both Araullo and Hernandez have neither confirmed nor denied their rumored relationship.  — Video from "Umagang Kay Ganda" via YouTube

