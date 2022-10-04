Atom Araullo 'shipped' to Zen Hernandez anew

Atom Araullo and Zen Hernandez in an Instagram post on October 4, 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso broadcaster Atom Araullo posted a birthday greeting for Kapamilya broadcaster Zen Hernandez, reigniting romance rumors between the two journalists.

In her Instagram account, Atom posted a photo of him and Zen taken in a photo booth.

"Happy 28th birthday po," Atom captioned the post.

TV broadcasters such as Pinky Webb, Karen Davila, Pia Arcangel, Nina Corpuz, Steve Dailisan and Gretchen Fullido commented on Atom's post.

"Happy happy bday Zen!" Pinky commented.

"Awwwww. Happy Birthday @zenhernandez! Cute nyo!" Karen commented.

"Happiest birthday @zenhernandez ayie papi!" Steve teased Atom.

Romance rumors between the two began June last year when they were spotted in Balesin Island celebrating Pinky's birthday.

Social media users "ship" Atom and Zen because they look good together.

