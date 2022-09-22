Ely Buendia, Raimund Marasigan address why Marcus Adoro joining Eraserheads reunion despite abuse claims

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pinoy Music (OPM) artists Ely Buendia and Raimund Marasigan finally spoke up about the abuse allegations regarding their Eraserheads bandmate Marcus Adoro ahead of their much-awaited reunion concert this December.

In an interview with Bandwagon, Marasigan seemingly offered Adoro to seek him out so they could talk about the issue in private.

"I hope the issue between the parites gets resolved soon. I really want to respect the privacy of those involved, and sincerely hope they all find peace of heart and mind," the drummer said.

Meanwhile, in a statement given to NME and ANCX, Buendia's manager Diane Ventura said the vocalist would only agree to stage the concert if Adoro would resolve his issues or else, he would not participate.

“To call Ely an enabler is categorically false and absurd. We do not condone abuse that is absolute," said Ventura. "We acknowledge the pain and suffering of the parties involved and we seek accountability.”

Related: Eraserheads members confirm reunion concert on December 22

“We will do what we can to encourage peace, resolution and will never get in the way of possible reconciliation or second chances between families. We are hoping for good to come out of this,” the statement ended.

According to Ventura and Buendia, Adoro promised to resolve the allegations surrounding him, but there has yet to be any reconciliation between parties.

Adoro's ex-partner, actress Barbara Ruaro, and daughter, singer Syd Hartha, accused the guitarist of domestic abuse in 2019; the allegations of which have resurfaced after the Eraserheads announced their "Huling El Bimbo" reunion concert in December 22 this year.

The "Huling El Bimbo" reunion concert will take place in SMDC Festival Grounds, several blocks away form where the Eraserheads staged “The Final Set” in 2009, which many thought would be the band's last performance together in the Philippines.

RELATED: ‘Salamat’: Singer Syd Hartha thanks fans for remembering post vs former Eraserheads guitarist