^

Entertainment

Ely Buendia, Raimund Marasigan address why Marcus Adoro joining Eraserheads reunion despite abuse claims

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 22, 2022 | 4:22pm
Ely Buendia, Raimund Marasigan address why Marcus Adoro joining Eraserheads reunion despite abuse claims
In this Sept. 4, 2014 photo, sensational '90s rock band Eraserheads attends the Esquire Philippines September 2014 issue launch.
Philstar.com / Jonathan Asuncion, file

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pinoy Music (OPM) artists Ely Buendia and Raimund Marasigan finally spoke up about the abuse allegations regarding their Eraserheads bandmate Marcus Adoro ahead of their much-awaited reunion concert this December.

In an interview with Bandwagon, Marasigan seemingly offered Adoro to seek him out so they could talk about the issue in private.

"I hope the issue between the parites gets resolved soon. I really want to respect the privacy of those involved, and sincerely hope they all find peace of heart and mind," the drummer said.

Meanwhile, in a statement given to NME and ANCX, Buendia's manager Diane Ventura said the vocalist would only agree to stage the concert if Adoro would resolve his issues or else, he would not participate.

“To call Ely an enabler is categorically false and absurd. We do not condone abuse that is absolute," said Ventura. "We acknowledge the pain and suffering of the parties involved and we seek accountability.”

Related: Eraserheads members confirm reunion concert on December 22

“We will do what we can to encourage peace, resolution and will never get in the way of possible reconciliation or second chances between families. We are hoping for good to come out of this,” the statement ended.

According to Ventura and Buendia, Adoro promised to resolve the allegations surrounding him, but there has yet to be any reconciliation between parties.

Adoro's ex-partner, actress Barbara Ruaro, and daughter, singer Syd Hartha, accused the guitarist of domestic abuse in 2019; the allegations of which have resurfaced after the Eraserheads announced their "Huling El Bimbo" reunion concert in December 22 this year.

The "Huling El Bimbo" reunion concert will take place in SMDC Festival Grounds, several blocks away form where the Eraserheads staged “The Final Set” in 2009, which many thought would be the band's last performance together in the Philippines.

RELATED: ‘Salamat’: Singer Syd Hartha thanks fans for remembering post vs former Eraserheads guitarist

ELY BUENDIA

ERASERHEADS

MARCUS ADORO

RAYMUND MARASIGAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Kuya, tama na!': Claudine Barretto calls out Dennis Padilla

'Kuya, tama na!': Claudine Barretto calls out Dennis Padilla

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress Claudine Barretto defended niece Julia following the word war between her and dad Dennis Padilla. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Sobra kayo': Dennis Padilla reacts to Julia Barretto's Karen Davila interview

'Sobra kayo': Dennis Padilla reacts to Julia Barretto's Karen Davila interview

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Comedian Dennis Padilla reacted over daughter Julia Barretto's interview with Karen Davila. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Vhong Navarro, Deniece Cornejo rape case: Timeline, details of events

Vhong Navarro, Deniece Cornejo rape case: Timeline, details of events

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Here is a timeline detailing the events according to Deniece Cornejo that led to the arrest warrants for Vhong Navarro, most...
Entertainment
fbtw
Stars, shows to expect on ALLTV before full launch early 2023

Stars, shows to expect on ALLTV before full launch early 2023

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 17 hours ago
ALLTV, the flagship channel of the Manny Villar-backed Advanced Media Broadcasting System, Inc., has been on the receiving...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Finally... justice': Kat Alano says after Vhong Navarro arrest warrant issued

'Finally... justice': Kat Alano says after Vhong Navarro arrest warrant issued

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Hours after TV host Vhong Navarro surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation after the Taguig Metropolitan Court...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' star Park Eun-bin to stop first in Manila for Asian tour

'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' star Park Eun-bin to stop first in Manila for Asian tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 minutes ago
Korean actress Park Eun-bin, star of the Netflix series “Extraordinary Attorney Woo,” will be meeting her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Belle Mariano graces Seoul International Drama Awards 2022 red carpet with K-drama greats

Belle Mariano graces Seoul International Drama Awards 2022 red carpet with K-drama greats

By Kristofer Purnell | 28 minutes ago
Kapamilya actress Belle Mariano was a sight to behold on the red carpet of the 17th Seoul International Drama Awards where...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rajo Laurel gets trashed after 'trash' 'Drag Race Philippines' comment

Rajo Laurel gets trashed after 'trash' 'Drag Race Philippines' comment

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
The seventh episode of "Drag Race Philippines" was an emotional and memorable one for viewers, amplified by the...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Heart Evangelista' appears in 'Drag Race Philippines' as actress bonds with GOT7's Yugyeom

'Heart Evangelista' appears in 'Drag Race Philippines' as actress bonds with GOT7's Yugyeom

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangeslita's influence is definitely global after a "Drag Race Philippines" contestant impersonated...
Entertainment
fbtw
No love teams: Inigo Pascual compares Hollywood audition, production vs Pinoy methods

No love teams: Inigo Pascual compares Hollywood audition, production vs Pinoy methods

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
Filipino singer-actor Inigo Pascual shared some of the production practices and audition process he observed and did while...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with