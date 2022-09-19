^

Marian reveals 5 toddler ‘expert tips’ as Sixto turns 3

September 19, 2022 | 3:08pm
As a mother of two, Marian revels in all their achievements, even the little ones. Sixto, for instance, who is the younger one, is slowly and surely discovering what he wants and what he’s capable of, especially now that he has just turned 3.
MANILA, Philippines — For many women around the world, no matter who or where they are, motherhood remains a blessing and a true source of joy and growth.

For celebrity mom Marian Rivera-Dantes, this sure is the case. As a mother of two, she revels in all their achievements, even the little ones. Sixto, for instance, who is the younger one, is slowly and surely discovering what he wants and what he’s capable of, especially now that he has just turned 3.

“Sobrang lambing at nagiging active na rin. Mahilig na siyang maglakad, mag-explore at mag-play ng cars and trucks,” Marian said in an interview.

There’s nothing moms want more than seeing their children grow up happy, healthy and ready to embrace the best that life has to offer.

“Dahil kay Sixto and Zia, nadi-discover ko ang deeper capacity ko to love,” she said.

Overcoming challenges

Marian reveals experience has better equipped her to deal with her new 3-year-old.
Raising toddlers of course isn’t all rainbows and unicorns. Marian admits that it does have its challenges—and it doesn’t get easier either.

When asked if she has gotten the hang of taking care of 3-year-old Sixto compared to when Zia was of the same age, Marian reveals it is still equally tough. The only difference now is that she’s better equipped from having a bit more experience.

“Magkaiba si Zia at si Sixto, lalo na dahil girl at boy. Pero masasabi kong mas confident na ako. Noong kay Zia kasi, first-time mom ako so medyo nag-adjust ako sa lahat. Marami akong tanong kung tama ba ginagawa ko. Kay Sixto, napagdaanan ko na kasi yung questions at feelings, kumbaga mas aware na ako sa mga kailangang gawin, kaya mas confident na ako kung paano magpalaki ng anak,” she shared.

Toddler ExperTips

As a modern role model for Filipino moms, Marian doesn’t think twice about giving out sage advice based on her own learnings.

Here are some, as she calls them, “Todo best at todo alaga” toddler expertips:

1.  Communication

Communication is always a key ingredient in a good child-parent relationship. Toddlers who are still learning about the world benefit from being taught right from wrong, and not necessarily in a reprimanding tone.

“Nakikinig iyang mga bata at nakakausap. Kausapin dapat sila nang maayos kapag gustong ipaalam kung may ginawa ba silang tama o mali,” Marian said.

2. Playtime

Play improves many aspects of toddlers’ brain, body and social development.
Research has shown that play improves many aspects of their brain, body and social development so it’s important to give them the time and space to do so.

“Sa age nila, importante talaga ang play time. Doon sila nakakaranas ng learning at discovery tungkol sa sarili nila at sa mundo,” Marian shared.

3. Good role model

At this young age, it’s pretty much what they see, they do, so make sure to be the right kind of example for their impressionable minds.

According to Marian, “Kung anong tinuro mo sa kanila dapat sinusunod mo rin. Be a good role model sa mga anak mo dahil Ginagaya nila tayo.”

4. Freedom

Freedom is important for discovery and expression. 
Whether in terms of discovery or expression, a good level of lenience could do a parent and their child good.

“Sa totoo lang, hindi sila nauubusan ng energy at mahirap din mag-keep up. Mas maigi kung bigyan ang bata ng space to be independent, as long as alam nilang nandiyan ka lang.”

5. Right nutrition and milk

More than just emotional support, Marian also knows that ensuring her toddlers have the right nutrition and protection is a sign of her love.

The celebrity mom understands that toddlerhood is a crucial stage of development and toddlers have different, specific needs, especially in terms of the nutrients they need to grow up physically healthy, mentally alert and confident!

Marian also knows that ensuring her toddlers have the right nutrition and protection is a sign of her love.
That’s why she continues to trust NIDO® 3+ & 5+ to supply these needs. NIDO has been Zia’s favorite milk drink, now it’s Sixto’s, too!

“Mahilig si Sixto uminom ng milk. Ang paborito nya NIDO. Kampante ako noon pa kasi binibigay ng NIDO yung nutrients na kailangan at specially formulated para sa mga edad nila,” said Marian.

“Maliban sa todo nutrients, wala pang added table sugar. Kaya sure ako na along with proper diet and exercise, nakakatulong ang NIDO para maging todo protektado sina Zia at Sixto,” she added.

Recommended growing-up milk

As a household name, NIDO has helped generations grow up happy and healthy. Now, with its new and improved formula, toddlers can enjoy NIDO® 3+ & 5+ even more given its improved benefits, together with proper diet and exercise.

A trusted household name in toddlers’ milk drink, NIDO has helped generations grow up happy and healthy.
More than the creamy and milky taste that toddlers love, here are other reasons why the new NIDO® 3+ & 5+, now with FORITPROTECTUS, is a recommended growing-up milk for your toddlers.

  • Respiratory protection – It helps support respiratory health with LACTOBACILLUS PROTECTUS® (Probiotic L.Rhamnosus), which may help support the defense of the upper respiratory tract and reduce the risk of respiratory infection, such as coughs and colds by 38%
     
  • Brain protection – Now with 50% more DHA (vs. previous recipe) + omega-3, iron, iodine that may help in the development and functioning of the brain (for 5+, there’s 38% more DHA)
     
  • Gut protection – LACTOBACILLUS PROTECTUS®, vitamins A, B2, B3 may help support a healthy gut
     
  • Skin protection – Zinc, biotin, vitamin C and omega-6 may help support the healthy development of skin
     
  • No added sucrose (contains lactose) – This means that there’s no added table sugar in the formula

Grow confidently together

With toddlers’ growing needs, it’s important that they get the best milk and nutrition they can get. With the help of NIDO, together with proper diet and exercise, moms get the assurance they need to let their
toddlers explore the world and learn new things.

When it comes to helping you and your toddler grow confident together, trust only NIDO® 3+ & 5+! See what your love and total expert protection can help do with NIDO®!

 

For more information, visit the website at https://www.momandme.nestle.com.ph/brand/NIDO. Check out NIDO’s official Shopee store here to get limited deals and big discounts.

Disclaimer: NIDO® 3+ & 5+ are not suitable for infant feeding and are not breastmilk substitutes.

ASC Reference No.: N100P090822NS

