Why Selma Blair got Emmy Awards 2022 standing ovation, other highlights

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 14, 2022 | 12:52pm
Composite images of Sheryl Lee Ralph, Selma Blair, and Jennifer Coolidge at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Selma Blair's appearance at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards capped off a ceremonial night full of achievements and not-as-much-surprises.

The actress was invited by the Television Academy to present the ceremony's final award, Outstanding Drama Series, which went to HBO's "Succession" in what was considered a very tough fight.

But Blair already stole the show as she walked onstage wearing a black-and-gold dress while aided by a cane, causing the audience present to give her a standing ovation before she could begin her piece.

Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a disease that attacks the body's central nervous system, in August 2018, which she elaborated further about in her memoir "Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up" which she published earlier this May.

"I lived with so much self-hatred for so long. But now that I know what I’ve been living with – as best as we can determine, for at least 20 years – I can be gentler with myself. There is no 'Why me?' any more. There is just me," reads an excerpt from her memoir.

Speeches to remember

Most of the night's heartwarming moments came during the winners' acceptance, and nothing may top Sheryl Lee Ralph's when she was awarded Outstanding Supporting Actress - Comedy for the new show "Abbott Elementary."

The Tony winner for "Dreamgirls" appeared visibly stunned when her name was announced by presenters Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers, making her the first Black actress to win the category in 35 years.

Upon receiving her award, Ralph collected herself for several seconds before belting out a segment of Diane Reeves' "Endangered Species," which had the crowd on their feet.

"To anyone who has ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn't, wouldn't, couldn't come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing, striving looks like, and don't you ever, ever give up on you," Ralph said after singing.

Other memorable speeches were those by Lizzo, Zendaya, and Jennifer Coolidge, the latter dancing onstage when the orchestra music cut her off before she could finish her piece.

Ceremonial low

The Emmys this year was not absent of some critical moments, and not just at jokes that targetted former US President Donald Trump and the United Kingdom's Charles III, particularly during the awarding for Outstanding Writing - Comedy.

Presenters Will Arnett and Jimmy Kimmel did a comedy bit where the latter had to be dragged after "losing for the 13th time and downing skinny margaritas," and througout the segment was motionless onstage.

When Arnett handed the award to Quita Brunson for "Abbott Elementary," only the second Black woman ever to win the category and the first to do it solo, Kimmel remained at the foot of the microphone while Brunson gave her tender speech.

Audiences at home and television critics did not take Kimmel's commitment to the bit well, feeling as if he were hogging the spotlight from Brunson. Almost out of sincerity, Brunson thanked Kimmel last in her acceptance speech.

