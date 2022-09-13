Zendaya makes history with second Emmy Awards win

US actress Zendaya accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series for "Euphoria" onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Zendaya's portrayal of Rue in "Euphoria" won the actress her second Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress - Drama, and in doing so etched her name in the history books.

With her latest win, Zendaya is now the first Black actress to be honored twice in that category and youngest two-time acting winner overall.

"This means so much, wow..." Zendaya said after receiving the award from presenter Kelly Clarkson, then went on to praise her fellow nominees.

Zendaya beat out tough competition in Melanie Lynskey from "Yellowjackets," Reese Witherspoon from "The Morning Show," Laura Linney from the now-concluded "Ozark," and Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer both from "Killing Eve."

The actress also thanked the cast and crew of "Euphoria" for "making a safe space for a difficult show."

She ended her acceptance speech with her wish for the show, "My greatest wish for 'Euphoria' was that it could help heal people, and I thank everyone who shared their stories with me. I want you to know that anyone who has loved or feels like they are Rue, I'm so grateful for your stories, I carry them with me and with her."

'This is for the big girls'

Meanwhile, in the Outstanding Competition Program category, "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" dethroned "RuPaul's Drag Race," which dominated the category since 2018.

Grammy winner Lizzo, who created and hosts the show, was visibly emotional as she stood up to receive the Emmy and is now halfway to EGOT status.

"I need my big girls to come to the stage right now!" Lizzo exclaimed. "I'm very emotional... the trophy is nice, but my emotions are for these people onstage with me."

Lizzo said the stories of the people who come into her show aren't unique but rather aren't given the platform to share them, and so she called upon her fellow creatives to tell more stories.

In a moment of jest and passion Lizzo continued with, "When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media, someone fat like me, black like me, beautiful like me... If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something I'd be like, 'You gonna see that person, but b***h it's gonna have to be you."

Another scene-stealer was Jennifer Coolidge, where in her acceptance speech for Outstanding Supporting Actress - Limited/Anthology said a lavender bath she took before the ceremony caused her to swell up in her dress and then began dancing onstage when the music cut her off.

