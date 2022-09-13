LIST: #Emmys2022 winners from 'Abbott Elementary,' 'Squid Game' to Zendaya

British screenwriter Jesse Armstrong (center) accepts the award for Outstanding Drama Series for "Succession" along with cast and crew onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on September 12, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards saw shows like "The White Lotus," "Ted Lasso" and "Succession" as the night's big winners, with streaming still maintaining its strong hold on the ceremony.

HBO retained its crown for most wins by a network as it and its streaming platform HBO Max won a total of 26 awards, trumping Netflix's 23 as the latter finished second for another year in a row.

"The White Lotus" won the most Primetime Emmys win with five awards including Outstanding Limited/Anthology Series and actings wins for Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett.

Crowd favorite and Netflix's Korean smash hit "Squid Game" came away with two majors wins — Lee Jung-jae for Outstanding Lead Actor - Drama and showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk for Outstanding Directing - Drama — but lost the top Drama award to HBO's "Succession."

Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso" saw back-to-back wins for Jason Sudeikis (Outstanding Lead Actor - Comedy), Brett Goldstein (Outstanding Supporting Actor - Comedy), and the top Comedy award. Jean Smart from HBO's "Hacks" had a back-to-back Outstanding Lead Actress - Comedy win.

Here is the full list of the 2022 Primetime Emmy Award winners:

Outstanding Drama Series: "Succession" (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actor - Drama: Lee Jung-Jae for "Squid Game" (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress - Drama: Zendaya for "Euphoria" (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actor - Drama: Matthew Macfadyen for "Succession" (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actress - Drama: Julia Garner for "Ozark" (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing - Drama: Hwang Dong-hyuk for "Squid Game" (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing - Drama: Jesse Armstrong for "Succession" (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Comedy Series: "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Lead Actor - Comedy: Jason Sudeikis for "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Lead Actress - Comedy: Jean Smart for "Hacks" (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actor - Comedy: Brett Goldstein for "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Supporting Actress - Comedy: Sheryl Lee Ralph for "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

Outstanding Directing - Comedy: MJ Delaney for "Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Writing - Comedy: Quinta Brunson for "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

Outstanding Limited/Anthology Series: "The White Lotus" (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actor - Limited/Anthology: Michael Keaton for "Dopesick" (Hulu)

Outstanding Lead Actress - Limited/Anthology: Amanda Seyfried for "The Dropout" (Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Actor - Limited/Anthology: Murray Bartlett for "The White Lotus" (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actress - Limited/Anthology: Jennifer Coolidge for "The White Lotus" (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Directing - Limited/Anthology: Mike White for "The White Lotus" (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Writing - Limited/Anthology: Mike White for "The White Lotus" (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO/HBO Max)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series: "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Outstanding Competition Program: "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" (Prime Video)

Outstanding Writing - Variety Special: Jerrod Carmichael for "Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel" (HBO/HBO Max)

RELATED: 'Squid Game' scores big wins with Best Directing, Outstanding Lead Actor for Lee Jung Jae at #Emmys2022