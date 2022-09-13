'Squid Game' scores big wins with Best Directing, Outstanding Lead Actor for Lee Jung Jae at #Emmys2022

"Squid Game" star Lee Jung-jae (left) and writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk scored wins at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held on September 12 (US time) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Hit South Korean survival drama "Squid Game" took home major awards, namely, Outstanding Directing and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Lee Jung-jae at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held on September 12 (US time) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk beat the likes of Jason Bateman of "Ozark" and "Succession" directors Cathy Yan and Lorene Scafaria to score a win for his brilliant directing of the series' first episode, "Red Light, Green Light."

His lead actor, Lee Jung-jae, also beat Bateman who is also the lead star in the critically acclaimed American crime drama. The rumored star of Disney+ new "Star Wars" series "The Acolyte" also beat "Succession" stars Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong. Lee had also scored a win for his role as Player 456 at the Screen Actors Guild Award.

"Squid Game" was also nominated in several categories, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for Hwang, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Jung Ho-yeon, and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for O Yeong-su and Park Hae-soo.

Lee Yoo-mi earlier won the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series at the Creative Emmy Awards held last September 5.

Hwang revealed during the presscon launch of the hit show in 2021 that he wrote the script in 2008.

"At the time, it seemed very unfamiliar and violent. There were people who thought it was a little too complex and not commercial. I wasn’t able to get enough investment and casting was difficult. I dabbled in it for about a year, but I had to put it to sleep then," Hwang explained.

"Squid Game" is Netflix's most-watched series in 94 countries with more than 142 million member households and 1.65 billion viewing hours during its first four weeks from its launch on September 17, 2021. It has been confirmed for a second season.

