^

Entertainment

'FPJ's Ang Probinsyano' finale breaks online viewership record

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 16, 2022 | 4:19pm
'FPJ's Ang Probinsyano' finale breaks online viewership record
Coco Martin
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The long-running show "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" capped off seven years of jam-packed action with thousands of viewers tuning in online to see the screen departure of Coco Martin's Cardo Dalisay on Friday, August 12.

According to numbers by ABS-CBN, the nearly two-hour finale had 536,543 live concurrent views on Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube — a new all-time high record.

Martin's name was also a trending topic on Twitter last August 12, as were his co-stars John Arcilla, Angel Aquino, Julia Montes, Onyok Pineda, and the late Susan Roces, who was given a special tribute through her character Lola Flora.

In the finale, Dalisay was the only surviving member of Task Force Agila which sacrificed their lives for Rowell Santiago's President Oscar Hidalgo and killed Raymond Bagatsing's Lucio Santanar and their long-time nemesis, Arcilla's Renato Hipolito.

Related: FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano concludes with Pasasalamat tour

Dalisay was given a medal of bravery by the president, while the task force members were given a hero's burial. He returned to the province to reunite with Julia Montes' Mara while Oscar married his former flame, Sharon Cuneta's Aurora Guillermo.

“Ang ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,’ alam namin na may purpose kami na kahit papaano, kahit sa sandaling oras ay mapaligaya namin ang mga manonood at mabigyan ng pag-asa," Martin said at last Sunday's "ASAP Natin 'To" episode. "Ginagawa po namin ‘to para sa lahat ng Pilipino, kaya maraming, maraming salamat sa pitong taon na pagsama niyo.”

Martin also shared his gratitude for Roces and her late spouse Fernando Poe Jr., whose 1997 film inspired the television show.

With "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" finally over, a new much-awaited show has taken its spot on air in "Darna" starring Jane de Leon as the titular character and Janella Salvador as the villain Valentina.

RELATED: Jane De Leon pressured about 'Darna' replacing 'Ang Probinsyano'

ANG PROBINSYANO

COCO MARTIN

DARNA

RICARDO DALISAY

SUSAN ROCES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alex Gonzaga made Matteo Guidicelli cry for always bringing up his ex Maja Salvador

Alex Gonzaga made Matteo Guidicelli cry for always bringing up his ex Maja Salvador

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Matteo Guidicelli and Alex Gonzaga are trending online after the actor called out Alex on live TV.
Entertainment
fbtw
Shamcey Supsup reacts to Miss Universe reportedly allowing moms, wives to join in 2023
Exclusive

Shamcey Supsup reacts to Miss Universe reportedly allowing moms, wives to join in 2023

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Miss Universe Philippines organization pageant director Shamcey Supsup-Lee reacted on the international pageant’s statement...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Binibining Pilipinas winner Gabby Basiano cried at interview with Boy Abunda
play
Exclusive

Why Binibining Pilipinas winner Gabby Basiano cried at interview with Boy Abunda

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Prior to our interview with newly-crowned Binibining Pilipinas InterContinental Gabrielle Camille Basiano, she was interviewed...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Tita Cherie, this is for you!': Max Eigenmann dedicates Best Actress Cinemalaya to Cherie Gil

'Tita Cherie, this is for you!': Max Eigenmann dedicates Best Actress Cinemalaya to Cherie Gil

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Max Eigenmann won the Best Actress award at the recently concluded 18th Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Tita Cherie, this is for you!': Max Eigenmann dedicates Best Actress Cinemalaya to Cherie Gil

'Tita Cherie, this is for you!': Max Eigenmann dedicates Best Actress Cinemalaya to Cherie Gil

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Max Eigenmann won the Best Actress award at the recently concluded 18th Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Ruffa Gutierrez says she's not affected by bashers

Ruffa Gutierrez says she's not affected by bashers

By Jan Milo Severo | 46 minutes ago
Actress Ruffa Gutierrez said that she’s not affected by her social media bashers. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'It was a prank': KC Montero defends Alex Gonzaga over Matteo Guidicelli 'call out'

'It was a prank': KC Montero defends Alex Gonzaga over Matteo Guidicelli 'call out'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
TV host KC Montero defended his "Lunch Out Loud" co-host Alex Gonzaga over the alleged call out of Matteo Guidicelli.&nb...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista's P200k toy collectibles almost sold-out even before release

Heart Evangelista's P200k toy collectibles almost sold-out even before release

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
Actress Heart Evangelista's hand-painted toy collectibles are reportedly almost sold-out days before their scheduled release...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Stop using our past as content': Alodia Gosiengfiao writes cryptic post vs ex-boyfriend

'Stop using our past as content': Alodia Gosiengfiao writes cryptic post vs ex-boyfriend

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao wrote a cryptic post using Final Fantasy X language Al Bhed. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Spider-Man' Tom Holland to take social media break over mental health concerns

'Spider-Man' Tom Holland to take social media break over mental health concerns

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Actor Tom Holland will be stepping away from the web for a little while — not his popular "Spider-Man" role but...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with