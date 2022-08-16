'FPJ's Ang Probinsyano' finale breaks online viewership record

MANILA, Philippines — The long-running show "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" capped off seven years of jam-packed action with thousands of viewers tuning in online to see the screen departure of Coco Martin's Cardo Dalisay on Friday, August 12.

According to numbers by ABS-CBN, the nearly two-hour finale had 536,543 live concurrent views on Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube — a new all-time high record.

Martin's name was also a trending topic on Twitter last August 12, as were his co-stars John Arcilla, Angel Aquino, Julia Montes, Onyok Pineda, and the late Susan Roces, who was given a special tribute through her character Lola Flora.

In the finale, Dalisay was the only surviving member of Task Force Agila which sacrificed their lives for Rowell Santiago's President Oscar Hidalgo and killed Raymond Bagatsing's Lucio Santanar and their long-time nemesis, Arcilla's Renato Hipolito.

Related: FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano concludes with Pasasalamat tour

Dalisay was given a medal of bravery by the president, while the task force members were given a hero's burial. He returned to the province to reunite with Julia Montes' Mara while Oscar married his former flame, Sharon Cuneta's Aurora Guillermo.

“Ang ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,’ alam namin na may purpose kami na kahit papaano, kahit sa sandaling oras ay mapaligaya namin ang mga manonood at mabigyan ng pag-asa," Martin said at last Sunday's "ASAP Natin 'To" episode. "Ginagawa po namin ‘to para sa lahat ng Pilipino, kaya maraming, maraming salamat sa pitong taon na pagsama niyo.”

Martin also shared his gratitude for Roces and her late spouse Fernando Poe Jr., whose 1997 film inspired the television show.

With "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" finally over, a new much-awaited show has taken its spot on air in "Darna" starring Jane de Leon as the titular character and Janella Salvador as the villain Valentina.

RELATED: Jane De Leon pressured about 'Darna' replacing 'Ang Probinsyano'