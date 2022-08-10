^

Jane De Leon pressured about 'Darna' replacing 'Ang Probinsyano'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 10, 2022 | 11:21am
Jane De Leon pressured about 'Darna' replacing 'Ang Probinsyano'
Jane de Leon stars in Mars Ravelo's "Darna."
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jane De Leon admitted that she's pressured that her fantasy TV series "Mars Ravelo's Darna" will replace the longest-running ABS-CBN teleserye "Ang Probinsyano" starring Coco Martin.

In an interview with the media after the grand press conference of the series, Jane said she's already feeling nervous before the pilot episode of her series on August 15. 

“Nakaka-pressure naman po kasi kahit sino naman artista na nagkakaroon ng show, gusto pong mapalitan 'yung slot. Hindi ko naman din po in-expect na ako po 'yung papalit doon,” she said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by J A N E (@imjanedeleon)

Jane said that she and Coco haven’t talked about her show replacing his timeslot, but she trusted ABS-CBN for that. 

“Hindi ko rin alam 'yung reaction ngayon ni Coco. But I am so grateful naman and happy. Ibibigay po namin ang best namin. Hindi pa (kami nakakapag-usap) pero excited akong mag-usap ulit kami ni Coco,” she said.

“Pero may tiwala po ako kay Lord and may tiwala po ako sa ABS. Katulad po nito, natuloy na 'yung teleserye,” she added.

Also starring Janella Salvador as Valentina, Zaijan Jaranilla as Ding and Joshua Garcia as a police named Brian, the "Darna" series will premiere on August 15 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

RELATED: 2 Darnas revealed in first 'Darna' TV series trailer

