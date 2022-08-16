'Stop using our past as content': Alodia Gosiengfiao writes cryptic post vs ex-boyfriend

MANILA, Philippines — Cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao wrote a cryptic post using Final Fantasy X language Al Bhed.

In her Facebook account, Alodia claimed that her past relationship in 2018 cheated on her.

“‘Maraming bawal’ in my past relationship? OK, I didn’t know ‘maraming bawal’ na pala ang to sleep with other girls since 2018 when you’re still in a relationship. ‘Di ba basic lang ‘yun?” Alodia wrote using Al Bhed.

“I think we are happy with our present. Me, I am. Please stop using our past as content,” she added.

Although Alodia didn't name her ex-lover, she confirmed her relationship with Wil Dasovich in 2018. The couple then announced their breakup in November last year.

Alodia is now engaged with businessman Christopher Quimbo.

Wil, meanwhile, said he's happy with Alodia's engagement.

“Oh yeah, yeah, I think it’s good,” he said as a reaction to Alodia’s engagement in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com.

“At the end of the day, hahaha, at the end of the day, I just want everyone to be happy, you know? And ah, yeah.”

