^

Entertainment

'Stop using our past as content': Alodia Gosiengfiao writes cryptic post vs ex-boyfriend

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 16, 2022 | 3:37pm
'Stop using our past as content': Alodia Gosiengfiao writes cryptic post vs ex-boyfriend
Gamer and cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao
Philstar.com / Erwin Cagadas Jr., file

MANILA, Philippines — Cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao wrote a cryptic post using Final Fantasy X language Al Bhed. 

In her Facebook account, Alodia claimed that her past relationship in 2018 cheated on her. 

“‘Maraming bawal’ in my past relationship? OK, I didn’t know ‘maraming bawal’ na pala ang to sleep with other girls since 2018 when you’re still in a relationship. ‘Di ba basic lang ‘yun?” Alodia wrote using Al Bhed. 

“I think we are happy with our present. Me, I am. Please stop using our past as content,” she added. 

Although Alodia didn't name her ex-lover, she confirmed her relationship with Wil Dasovich in 2018. The couple then announced their breakup in November last year. 

Alodia is now engaged with businessman Christopher Quimbo. 

Wil, meanwhile, said he's happy with Alodia's engagement. 

“Oh yeah, yeah, I think it’s good,” he said as a reaction to Alodia’s engagement in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com.

“At the end of the day, hahaha, at the end of the day, I just want everyone to be happy, you know? And ah, yeah.”

RELATED: Wil Dasovich breaks silence over Alodia Gosiengfiao engagement

ALODIA GOSENGFIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alex Gonzaga made Matteo Guidicelli cry for always bringing up his ex Maja Salvador

Alex Gonzaga made Matteo Guidicelli cry for always bringing up his ex Maja Salvador

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Matteo Guidicelli and Alex Gonzaga are trending online after the actor called out Alex on live TV.
Entertainment
fbtw
Shamcey Supsup reacts to Miss Universe reportedly allowing moms, wives to join in 2023
Exclusive

Shamcey Supsup reacts to Miss Universe reportedly allowing moms, wives to join in 2023

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Miss Universe Philippines organization pageant director Shamcey Supsup-Lee reacted on the international pageant’s statement...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Binibining Pilipinas winner Gabby Basiano cried at interview with Boy Abunda
play
Exclusive

Why Binibining Pilipinas winner Gabby Basiano cried at interview with Boy Abunda

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Prior to our interview with newly-crowned Binibining Pilipinas InterContinental Gabrielle Camille Basiano, she was interviewed...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Tita Cherie, this is for you!': Max Eigenmann dedicates Best Actress Cinemalaya to Cherie Gil

'Tita Cherie, this is for you!': Max Eigenmann dedicates Best Actress Cinemalaya to Cherie Gil

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Max Eigenmann won the Best Actress award at the recently concluded 18th Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Tita Cherie, this is for you!': Max Eigenmann dedicates Best Actress Cinemalaya to Cherie Gil

'Tita Cherie, this is for you!': Max Eigenmann dedicates Best Actress Cinemalaya to Cherie Gil

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Max Eigenmann won the Best Actress award at the recently concluded 18th Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'FPJ's Ang Probinsyano' finale breaks online viewership record

'FPJ's Ang Probinsyano' finale breaks online viewership record

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
The long-running show "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" capped off seven years of jam-packed action with thousands of viewers tuning...
Entertainment
fbtw
'It was a prank': KC Montero defends Alex Gonzaga over Matteo Guidicelli 'call out'

'It was a prank': KC Montero defends Alex Gonzaga over Matteo Guidicelli 'call out'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
TV host KC Montero defended his "Lunch Out Loud" co-host Alex Gonzaga over the alleged call out of Matteo Guidicelli.&nb...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista's P200k toy collectibles almost sold-out even before release

Heart Evangelista's P200k toy collectibles almost sold-out even before release

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
Actress Heart Evangelista's hand-painted toy collectibles are reportedly almost sold-out days before their scheduled release...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Spider-Man' Tom Holland to take social media break over mental health concerns

'Spider-Man' Tom Holland to take social media break over mental health concerns

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Actor Tom Holland will be stepping away from the web for a little while — not his popular "Spider-Man" role but...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Sobrang nakaka-frustrate': John Prats recalls love team breakup with Heart Evangelista

'Sobrang nakaka-frustrate': John Prats recalls love team breakup with Heart Evangelista

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya actor John Prats opened up on his career after his love team with Heart Evangelista was disbanded. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with