Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' eligible for Oscars, to begin campaign

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 13, 2022 | 11:03am
Taylor Swift attends the "All Too Well" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square on November 12, 2021 in New York.
MANILA, Philippines — Taylor Swift's "All Too Well: The Short Film" is a masterpiece no one can tear up, and it is now setting its eyes on Oscars glory.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the adaptation of Swift's own "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" has received an Oscar-qualifying run therefore making it eligible at the 2023 Academy Awards.

The outlet also reports a team behind the short film is working with a top consulting firm in order to strategize its campaign for the Best Live-Action Short Film category.

Swift directed, wrote, and briefly appeared in "All Too Well: The Short Film" which came out in November 2021 alongside the release of the singer's re-recording of her 2012 album "Red," where the original "All Too Well" was initially included.

The short film — which runs for less than 15 minutes — stars "Stranger Things" actress Sadie Sink and "The Maze Runner" actor Dylan O'Brien as a couple who drift apart after issues in their relationship. As of writing it has 73 million views and 4.3 million likes on YouTube.

Fans have speculated that the song is based on Swift's relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal, whom she briefly dated from 2010 to 2011, especially as "All Too Well" references ages and gaps, scarves, and "twin flames" though it has never been officially confirmed.

RELATED: Jake Gyllenhaal is 'All Too Well' for Taylor Swift's song allegedly about him

"All Too Well: The Short Film" premiered at New York's AMC Lincoln Square and several other cities globally, and had a special screening at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival — all of which contributed to its Oscars eligibility.

However, Swift might be facing potential competition in the same category with fellow multi-awarded artist Kendrick Lamar who appears in "We Cry Together," a short film that complements his new song of the same name from his latest album "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers."

Swift is also being pushed for another Oscars category, one she may have a better chance at, in Best Original Song for her single "Carolina" which was featured in "Where The Crawdads Sing."

"All Too Well: The Short Film" is up for Best Longform Video, Best Direction, Best Editing, and Best Cinematography at the 2022 MTV Music Video Awards, the first two credited to Swift.

It is also competing for Video of the Year, Swift's fifth nomination in that category which ties her with Beyoncé for the most Video of the Year nominations.

Winning an Oscar would be another welcome addition to her still-growing collection of trophies which include 11 Grammy Awards and an Emmy, inching closer to an EGOT status.

RELATED: Dr. Taylor Swift: 7 inspiring lessons from the pop star's commencement speech

