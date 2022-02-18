

















































 
























Jake Gyllenhaal is 'All Too Well' for Taylor Swift's song allegedly about him
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 18, 2022 | 12:55pm





 
Jake Gyllenhaal is 'All Too Well' for Taylor Swift's song allegedly about him
From left: Jake Gyllenhaal presents award for Sound Editing at The 11th Annual Hamilton Behind The Camera Awards hosted by Los Angeles Confidential Magazine, The Premiere Luxury, and Lifestyle Publication on November 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California; Taylor Swift attends the "All Too Well" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square on November 12, 2021 in New York. 
AFP / Alberto E. Rodriguez, Angela Weiss
 


MANILA, Philippines — Three months after the release of Taylor Swift's album "Red," Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal broke his silence on the controversy surrounding Swift's hit song "All Too Well" from the album.


In his recent interview with Esquire, Jake said he doesn't mind that he's the one being pertained to in the song.


"It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don't begrudge anyone that," he said.


He, however, said that the public's interest in the song has nothing to do with him.


"It's about her relationship with her fans," he said.


When asked if he listened to the album, Jake simply replied, "No."


He also reacted on the way Taylor's fans dragged him in the song.


"At some point, I think it's important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one's name," he said.


"That begs for a deeper philosophical question. Not about any individual, per se, but a conversation that allows us to examine how we can — or should, even — take responsibility for what we put into the world, our contributions into the world," he added.


Jake, who is now dating 25-year-old model Jeanne Cadieu, said his life now is wonderful.


"I'm not unaware that there's interest in my life. My life is wonderful. I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that," he said.


