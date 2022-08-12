^

John Prats almost moved to GMA-7 before 'Ang Probinsyano'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 12, 2022 | 12:53pm
John Prats almost moved to GMA-7 before 'Ang Probinsyano'
Actor and director John Prats
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor John Prats revealed that he almost transferred to GMA-7 to be able to provide more for his family.

In Bianca Gonzalez's latest video on her YouTube channel, John said his transfer didn't push through because Chief Operating Officer for Broadcast of ABS-CBN Cory Vidanes talked to him. 

“Nu'ng nagkaroon na ako ng family — buntis na si Liv (Isabel Oli) noon — na-realize namin na parang hindi enough 'yung twice a week taping para ma-sustain, or mabigay 'yung needs ng family mo,” John said. 

“And then, I was about to transfer (to GMA). Tapos, the next day, Tita Cory found out, pinigilan niya ako nu'ng nalaman niya,” he added. 

John said he’s grateful to Cory for making it possible to be cast in “Ang Probinsyano.”

“Siyempre ako, nu'ng nalaman kong pinigilan ako, sabi ko, ‘Sige, I’ll stay',” he said. 

“Siyempre gusto mo 'yun, kasi parang tahanan mo 'yan [ABS-CBN] for how many years,” he added. 

John was part of the longest-running ABS-CBN teleserye since the beginning. He then eventually became one of the directors of the show.

“Ang Probinsyano” is currently on its final week after being on air for almost seven years. — Video from Iamsuperbianca YouTube channel

RELATED: Jane De Leon pressured about 'Darna' replacing 'Ang Probinsyano'

ABS-CBN

ANG PROBINSYANO

JOHN PRATS
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
Entertainment
