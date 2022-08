Ruffa Gutierrez, KaladKaren go viral after 'unity' comments in 'It's Showtime'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ruffa Gutierrez and comedienne KaladKaren trended online after social media users noticed that the latter seemingly took a swipe at Ruffa in yesterday's episode of “It’s Showtime.”

At the "Miss Q&A" segment of the noontime show, the contestants were asked: “Kung masipag ang mga langgam, bakit walang napapabalitang umasensong langgam?”

Ruffa, a known Marcos supporter, agreed with the contestants' answers of unity.

“Maganda 'yong pino-promote mo na unity kasi 'yon talaga ang kailangan natin ngayon especially 'yung mga tao nagaaway-away. Laging nagba-bash bash. Kahit mga langgam 'yan, hindi natin alam nangyayari sa kanila,” Ruffa commented.

“Malay mo naga-away-away din sila. I love that you promoted unity,” she added.

Social media users, meanwhile, felt that KaladKaren’s comment on the contestants’ answers was a swipe against Ruffa.

“Ang mga tao parang langgam, 'di ba 'yung mga mahihirap nating kababayan, kahit gaano hirap silang nagta-trabaho hindi pa rin sila umaasenso because of bad system, because of so many things sa mga social issues na na-oopress sila,” KaladKaren said.

