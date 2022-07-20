Maids vs 'Maid in MalacaÃ±ang' star: Guanzon says 2 Ruffa Gutierrez maids file complaint

Maids vs 'Maid in Malacañang' star: Guanzon says 2 Ruffa Gutierrez maids file complaint

MANILA, Philippines — The two alleged thrown-out household helpers of Ruffa Gutierrez have filed a complaint against the actress.

According to former Comelec Commissioner and P3PWD Rep. Rowena Guanzon, the two maids took to the National Labor Relation Commission to file a complaint for backwages and damages.

"The 2 former kasambahay of Ruffa G wna taka kabankalan negros occidenral filed a complaint in the NLRC for backwages and damages," Guanzon wrote in her Twitter account.

Earlier this month, Guanzon mentioned the actress on her Twitter post on July 7 about an alleged incident of two helpers who were allegedly thrown out of a first class village without being paid of their salaries.

Ruffa, however, denied the accusations.

"Hello Ms. Guanzon, No it's not true," Ruffa replied.

She added that security was called after a situation occurred at her house while she was shooting a movie. She explained that she had to ensure her children's safety.

“The 2 new kasambahays who have been in our household for only around 2 weeks were fighting our 68-year old senior mayordoma (who has been under my care for more than 18 years),” Ruffa said in another tweet. — Reports from Xave Gregorio, James Relativo

