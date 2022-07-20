^

Entertainment

Maids vs 'Maid in Malacañang' star: Guanzon says 2 Ruffa Gutierrez maids file complaint

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 20, 2022 | 4:21pm
Maids vs 'Maid in MalacaÃ±ang' star: Guanzon says 2 Ruffa Gutierrez maids file complaint
Actress Ruffa Gutierrez
Ruffa Gutierrez via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — The two alleged thrown-out household helpers of Ruffa Gutierrez have filed a complaint against the actress. 

According to former Comelec Commissioner and P3PWD Rep. Rowena Guanzon, the two maids took to the National Labor Relation Commission to file a complaint for backwages and damages. 

"The 2 former kasambahay of Ruffa G wna taka kabankalan negros occidenral filed a complaint in the NLRC for backwages and damages," Guanzon wrote in her Twitter account. 

Earlier this month, Guanzon mentioned the actress on her Twitter post on July 7 about an alleged incident of two helpers who were allegedly thrown out of a first class village without being paid of their salaries. 

Ruffa, however, denied the accusations. 

"Hello Ms. Guanzon, No it's not true," Ruffa replied.

She added that security was called after a situation occurred at her house while she was shooting a movie. She explained that she had to ensure her children's safety.

“The 2 new kasambahays who have been in our household for only around 2 weeks were fighting our 68-year old senior mayordoma (who has been under my care for more than 18 years),” Ruffa said in another tweet. — Reports from Xave Gregorio, James Relativo

RELATED: Ruffa Gutierrez denies kicking out household help, says lawyers are on top of everything
 

IS RUFFA GUTIERREZ

ROWENA GUANZON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Siyento porsyento': Cristy Fermin says AJ Raval is pregnant

'Siyento porsyento': Cristy Fermin says AJ Raval is pregnant

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin said that sexy actress AJ Raval is pregnant with rumored boyfriend Aljur Ab...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Aquino fans debunk Cory scene in 'Maid in Malaca&ntilde;ang' trailer

Kris Aquino fans debunk Cory scene in 'Maid in Malacañang' trailer

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The official fan page of actress Kris Aquino debunked a scene in the trailer of the highly controversial film "Maid in M...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Aquino fans debunk Cory scene in 'Maid in Malaca&ntilde;ang' trailer

Kris Aquino fans debunk Cory scene in 'Maid in Malacañang' trailer

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The official fan page of actress Kris Aquino debunked a scene in the trailer of the highly controversial film "Maid in M...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ukrainian social media star finds home in the Philippines amid Ukraine war
Exclusive

Ukrainian social media star finds home in the Philippines amid Ukraine war

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 1 day ago
Ukrainian social media influencer Vladimir Grand drops Tagalog pick-up lines like “Nahuhulog ako sa'yo” (or something...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ukrainian social media star finds home in the Philippines amid Ukraine war
Exclusive

Ukrainian social media star finds home in the Philippines amid Ukraine war

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 1 day ago
Ukrainian social media influencer Vladimir Grand drops Tagalog pick-up lines like “Nahuhulog ako sa'yo” (or something...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Justin Bieber to resume 'Justice' world tour

Justin Bieber to resume 'Justice' world tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Canadian singer Justin Bieber is set to resume his "Justice" world tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome...
Entertainment
fbtw
Brad Pitt wears skirt, shrugs off retirement at 'Bullet Train' premieres

Brad Pitt wears skirt, shrugs off retirement at 'Bullet Train' premieres

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
American actor Brad Pitt tried out a new look for the Berlin screening of his new movie "Bullet Train" by walking the red...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pinoy group SB19 included in Teen Vogue's most favorite boy bands of all time

Pinoy group SB19 included in Teen Vogue's most favorite boy bands of all time

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
P-pop group SB19 was named by young fashion magazine Teen Vogue as one of their all-time most favorite boy bands alongside...
Entertainment
fbtw
Top picks: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 National Costume show

Top picks: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 National Costume show

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 5 hours ago
The 2022 Binibining Pilipinas candidates presented their respective national costume creations before a jam-packed crowd at...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Game of Thrones' star Peter Dinklage joins 'Hunger Games' prequel cast

'Game of Thrones' star Peter Dinklage joins 'Hunger Games' prequel cast

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
American actor Peter Dinklage, best known for playing Tyrion Lannister in "Game of Thrones," has joined the cast of "The Hunger...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with