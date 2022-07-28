Pizza Hut to launch new meals inspired by SB19 members

MANILA, Philippines — SB19 is proving its growing influence with its latest collaboration. No less than the chairman of The Araneta Group, Jorge Araneta, instructed that his Pizza Hut executives to get the quintet for the pizza chain's latest campaign.

Chacha Juinio, PPI Holdings' chief operating officer, recalled how their chairman instructed her to tap SB19 to represent their popular brand.

"Mr. Araneta was the one who was so impressed and said, 'Get that.' It all started with that because of how impressive it was. That was last year, the first virtual concert that you guys did," Juinio said, looking at the boys who shared the table at this week's contract signing.



"We said the fanbase of SB19, young Filipinos, really, really are very ardent fans of the boy group. It's basically that," she added.

@SB19Official Pablo, Stell, Justin, Ken, & Josh perform their monster hit "Go Up" at the launch of their partnership with Pizza Hut. Watch out for their commercial on the coronation night of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 on July 31. #PizzaHutxSB19 @PhilstarShowbiz pic.twitter.com/dgZe9Ab9Ic — Kat Llemit (@celluloidsurfer) July 26, 2022

PPI Holdings, Inc. is one of the companies under The Araneta Group. It is the exclusive Philippine franchisee of famous food brands, namely, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and Dairy Queen.

SB19 held its third anniversary concert "Our Zone" at the Araneta Coliseum in November 2021 with a limited in-person audience. It is one of the virtual concerts the group had performed in during the pandemic.

For SB19, endorsing Pizza Hut came naturally as they are fans of the brand. Pizza, they said, is their comfort food especially when they have long, hard days of events and trainings.

"Gusto ko lang po i-share kasi it's something that I personally enjoy as well as the group. Before when we were still trainees, whenever we have an after event, talagang pagod na pagod kami, 'yung talagang comfort food is always pizza. So, ayun Pizza Hut, na-enjoy talaga ng lahat," Pablo shared.

Raymund Nobleza, marketing head of Pizza Hut Philippines, revealed that there are plans to offer branded SB19 meals.

Apart from this, SB19 also sang a cover of Pizza Hut's iconic theme song, "Making It Great." They are also releasing a music video.

SB19 shot their TV commercial for the brand. It is set to premiere on Sunday, July 31, during the coronation night of Binibining Pilipinas 2022. The group also recorded the iconic Binibining Pilipinas theme song, "Win Your Heart."

