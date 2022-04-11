SB19 caps off PPOPCON 2022 with a bang

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop sensation SB19 brought the house down with their live performance at the Smart Araneta Coliseum over the weekend for the Pinoy Pop Convention (PPOPCON) 2022.

Dubbed as the biggest entertainment festivity tributed to the growing P-Pop industry, the 2022 PPOPCON last April 9 and 10 featured fan activities, booths of official merchandise of P-pop groups, games, and performances from some P-pop acts.

SB19 Official

The P-pop event was the first-ever and much-awaited physical live concert and gathering with online streaming after the global pandemic. Fans who purchased concert tickets were able to attend the hybrid concert on-ground.

SB19 treated their fans with their live performance of their hits songs, including Mana, to close the convention.

SB19, dubbed as the Kings of P-pop, has been trending on Twitter since the weekend.

“P-Pop is quickly gaining international attention and many fans are recognizing the talent and passion of many P-Pop acts. Through PPOPCON, we are celebrating the growing P-Pop community through the first event of its kind,” Andhie Salutin, project head of PPOPCON, stated in a press release.

Apart from SB19, other P-pop acts that performed were BINI, Press Hit Play, MNL48, BGYO, Alamat, VXON, 4th Impact and KAIA.

