^

Entertainment

SB19 caps off PPOPCON 2022 with a bang

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
April 11, 2022 | 8:00pm
SB19 caps off PPOPCON 2022 with a bang
SB19 closes the PPOPCON 2022

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop sensation SB19 brought the house down with their live performance at the Smart Araneta Coliseum over the weekend for the Pinoy Pop Convention (PPOPCON) 2022.

Dubbed as the biggest entertainment festivity tributed to the growing P-Pop industry, the 2022 PPOPCON last April 9 and 10 featured fan activities, booths of official merchandise of P-pop groups, games, and performances from some P-pop acts. 

SB19 Official

The P-pop event was the first-ever and much-awaited physical live concert and gathering with online streaming after the global pandemic. Fans who purchased concert tickets were able to attend the hybrid concert on-ground.

SB19 treated their fans with their live performance of their hits songs, including Mana, to close the convention.

 

SB19, dubbed as the Kings of P-pop, has been trending on Twitter since the weekend.

“P-Pop is quickly gaining international attention and many fans are recognizing the talent and passion of many P-Pop acts. Through PPOPCON, we are celebrating the growing P-Pop community through the first event of its kind,” Andhie Salutin, project head of PPOPCON, stated in a press release. 

Apart from SB19, other P-pop acts that performed were BINI, Press Hit Play, MNL48, BGYO, Alamat, VXON, 4th Impact and KAIA.

RELATED: SB19 credits fans for Billboard success

PPOPCON

SB19
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Cringe': Netizens react to Ricci Rivero, Andrea Brillantes romance

'Cringe': Netizens react to Ricci Rivero, Andrea Brillantes romance

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Social media users had mixed reactions on the proposal of UP basketball star Ricci Rivero to Kapamilya actress Andrea Br...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Happy po ako': Seth Federlin on Andrea Brillantes, Ricci Rivero romance

'Happy po ako': Seth Federlin on Andrea Brillantes, Ricci Rivero romance

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Seth Federlin reacted on the romance between his love team partner Andrea Brillantes and UP Fighting Maroon...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bela Padilla clarifies she's not living in with boyfriend Norman Bay

Bela Padilla clarifies she's not living in with boyfriend Norman Bay

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Actress Bela Padilla clarified that she’s not living with Swiss boyfriend Norman Bay. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Kada Umaga hosts share their favorite tag-init memories

Kada Umaga hosts share their favorite tag-init memories

By Pat-P Daza | 21 hours ago
Since its launch seven months ago, Net 25’s morning tele-magazine Kada Umaga has made 6 a.m. viewing an enjoyable ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Emmanuelle Vera to join pageant anew, advises Hipon Girl

Emmanuelle Vera to join pageant anew, advises Hipon Girl

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress and Reina Hispanoamericana 2021 3rd runner up Emmanuelle Vera revealed that she will join another pageant this y...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Sharlene San Pedro to graduate from college, hits back at Xian Gaza

Sharlene San Pedro to graduate from college, hits back at Xian Gaza

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Sharlene San Pedro is set to graduate from college. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Jennylyn Mercado stuns fans in maternity shoot

Jennylyn Mercado stuns fans in maternity shoot

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapuso actress Jennylyn Mercado stunned her fans by sharing her Goddess-themed maternity shoot. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Trina Candaza opens up on possible reconciliation with Carlo Aquino

Trina Candaza opens up on possible reconciliation with Carlo Aquino

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Model Trina Candaza shared her thoughts on the possibility of reconciliation with ex-boyfriend Carlo Aquino. 
Entertainment
fbtw
McCoy de Leon, Elisse Joson pen birthday message for daughter Felize

McCoy de Leon, Elisse Joson pen birthday message for daughter Felize

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Kapamilya actor McCoy de Leon took to social media to celebrate the first birthday of his daughter Felize with Elisse Jo...
Entertainment
fbtw
Catriona Gray shares why it's important to talk against body shaming

Catriona Gray shares why it's important to talk against body shaming

By Marane A. Plaza | 8 hours ago
"Weight is not even a fraction of who we are," she added. "I really want to send the message that that sort of negativity does...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with