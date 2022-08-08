Maggie Wilson accuses ex-husband Victor Consunji of cheating

MANILA, Philippines — Model Maggie Wilson accused her estranged husband Victor Consunji of cheating while they were still in a relationship.

In her Instagram account, Maggie posted photos allegedly showing proof of cheating. The post showed Victor with another woman who was identified as Rachel Carrasco.

“In 2019, a woman (one of) despite her being married at the time, I found was taking ‘trips’ and checking in to various hotels with him, without my knowledge. She has recently been posting in our ‘conjugal’ home, living her best life! Despite this, I have been accused of adultery and issued an arrest warrant,” Maggie wrote.

Maggie also posted a screenshot of her conversations showing that they saw Victor and Rachel together. She also showed photos of the two getting cozy with each other.

“Many people again may ask why I am so public. I find that a lot of women and men in the Philippines may tolerate or deem this kind of BS acceptable but I won’t!” she said.

Maggie said she’s trying to settle the rift with her husband privately but she failed.

“I have tried to settle things amicably and privately despite the issues I’ve faced, but it’s fallen on deaf ears, and instead various legal cases have been filed against me,” she said.

“I’ve always believed in happiness (even now) for him and I, even if it’s not with me. I kept quiet for years and never wanted to drag anyone else into this but here I am, left with no choice,” she added.

