^

Entertainment

Giselle Sanchez criticized, Cory Aquino Mahjong scene 'research' explained

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 3, 2022 | 12:50pm
Giselle Sanchez criticized, Cory Aquino Mahjong scene 'research' explained
Giselle Sanchez as Cory Aquino in a scene in “Maid in Malacañang.”
Viva Films

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Giselle Sanchez attempted to explain her decision to portray the late former president Corazon "Cory" Aquino in the controversial movie “Maid in Malacañang,” but several social media users were not as impressed.

Sanchez published a lengthy post on her Facebook page with excerpts from her Manila Bulletin column “Gossip Girl,” saying that she was aware of the bashing she would receive but had always wanted to work with director Darryl Yap.

While a number of Facebooks users praised the actress, many slammed Sanchez for participating in what is seen as an attempt to distort Philippine history.

"Just say you wanted to do the role or needed to do the role. But please do not use or parrot the line that 'Art should disturb'," said playwright Floy Quintos. "Your movie is in no way Art... It is simply a piece meant to provoke and irritate."

Quintos added that the controversial movie was not the work of artists, but of provocateurs who "simply want to gain Likes, Views, Instant Fame and Notoriety" and artistry had no involvement whatsoever.

Related: Cory Aquino Mahjong scene: Giselle Sanchez responds to backlash

In Sanchez's Facebook post, an Internet user claimed in the comments section that Sanchez was partially responsible for the portrayal of Carmelite nuns who have since responded with their own statement.

A point of contention from many users was that Sanchez claimed to have sought confirmation from Sen. Imee Marcos, a creative producer on the film, but did not seek verification from other sources like historians.

Some users were gentler in their criticism, with one pointing out that entertaining "both sides" could lead to validating subjects, while another said, "unity not founded on truth will never stand."

Some comments to Giselle Sanchez's Facebook post
Screenshots by Philstar.com

Yap backs Mahjong scene

The scene in question sees Sanchez's Aquino playing Mahjong with nuns after saying on the phone "Get them (Marcoses) out of the Philippines.”

While the prioress of the Carmelite Monastery has released a statement regarding the portrayal, Yap has since defended why he included the scene in his film.

Yap posted on the Facebook page of his studio VinCentiments excerpts from American journalist Anne Nelson's piece, "In the Grotto of the Pink Sisters," from Mother Jones Magazine.

The director highlighted a portion of Nelson's article that said Aquino had frequented the Grotto of the Sisters of Perpetual Adoration and that she grew close to a Sister Christine Tan who often played Mahjong with her fellow nuns.

Yap then claimed the Carmelite nuns were just reacting as he said Aquino was in Manila when the Marcoses fled the country, not among the Carmelite Order in Cebu.

"Maid in Malacañang" is currently out in cinemas, competing at the box office against FAMAS 2022 big winner "Katips," which revolves around student activisits during the martial law era.

RELATED: 'Katips' producer challenges 'Maid in Malacañang'

CARMELITE NUNS

CORY AQUINO

DARRYL YAP

FLOY QUINTOS

GISELLE SANCHEZ

KATIPS

MAID IN MALACAñANG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Kinabog sila': Maymay Entrata's performance at Binibining Pilipinas 2022

'Kinabog sila': Maymay Entrata's performance at Binibining Pilipinas 2022

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata performed her hit single “Amakabogera” at the swimsuit competition of the Binibining...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kinabog sila': Maymay Entrata's performance at Binibining Pilipinas 2022

'Kinabog sila': Maymay Entrata's performance at Binibining Pilipinas 2022

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata performed her hit single “Amakabogera” at the swimsuit competition of the Binibining...
Entertainment
fbtw
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge Cecilio "Cece" Asuncion caught the attention of online users after it was seen that he donned...
Entertainment
fbtw
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge Cecilio "Cece" Asuncion caught the attention of online users after it was seen that he donned...
Entertainment
fbtw
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge slammed for wearing 'boxers' with Barong

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 judge Cecilio "Cece" Asuncion caught the attention of online users after it was seen that he donned...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Filipino-British artist beabadoobee announces Beatopia Tour 2022 in Manila
Partner

Filipino-British artist beabadoobee announces Beatopia Tour 2022 in Manila

35 minutes ago
The concert is set to take place at New Frontier Theater on September 16, 2022.
Entertainment
fbtw
What's inside Neri Naig-Miranda's pet-friendly Pasig condo for sale at P6.5M?

What's inside Neri Naig-Miranda's pet-friendly Pasig condo for sale at P6.5M?

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
Actress Neri Naig-Miranda said that her Pasig condo is a good deal at P6.5 million for those who want to reside in a...
Entertainment
fbtw
BTS not exempted from military service, but can still perform &mdash; defense minister

BTS not exempted from military service, but can still perform — defense minister

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
A top government official in South Korea stated that popular K-pop group BTS could continue performing while undergoing the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Martial Law film Katips gets more cinemas following FAMAS awards

Martial Law film Katips gets more cinemas following FAMAS awards

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 14 hours ago
Vince Tañada’s Martial Law film Katips got more cinemas and screening dates after emerging as a big winner at...
Entertainment
fbtw
Thai BL stars Tay & New excited to explore more of Philippines

Thai BL stars Tay & New excited to explore more of Philippines

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
The moment Thailand Boys Love actors Tawan “Tay” Vihokratana and Thitipoom “New” Techaapaikhun stepped...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with