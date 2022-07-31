Live updates: Binibining Pilipinas 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas, one of the country's most prestigious beauty pageants, will crown the country's next representatives to some of the world's biggest beauty contests: Miss International, Miss Grand International, Miss Intercontinenta; and Miss Globe.

Forty Filipinas will showcase their beauty, intelligence, and grace as they battle it out to win four coveted Bb. Pilipinas titles in this year's coronation night held in Smart Araneta Coliseum in Araneta City, Quezon City.

Viewers will witness reigning queens Hannah Arnold, Samantha Panlilio, Cinderella Obenita, and Maureen Montagne crown their successors for Bb. Pilipinas International, Bb. Pilipinas Grand International, Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental, and Bb. Pilipinas Globe, respectively.