'Ang Probinsyano' finale trailer viral with over 2M views

MANILA, Philippines — The finale trailer of ABS-CBN’s longest-running teleserye “Ang Probinsyano” has garnered over two million views since it was uploaded on different social media sites four days ago, making it a top-trending video.

Coco Martin, who played Cardo Dalisay in the series, announced on social media that the series that has captured the hearts and minds of millions of Filipinos for almost seven years, is nearing its end.



“Mga ka-Probinsyano, dumating na po ang oras. Ang programang minahal ninyo ng pitong taon ay nalalapit na po ang pagtatapos,” Coco said in the video.

“Malungkot man na tayo’y maghihiwalay, pero walang hanggang pasasalamat ang aming nararamdaman. Nagbago man ang mundo, nandyan pa rin kayo. Kahit man po matapos ang teleseryeng ito, hinding-hindi po matatapos ang pagmamahal namin sa inyo,” he added.

The trailer also gave a sneak-peak to the action-packed last three weeks of the series. It shows Cardo, Task Force Agila, and president Oscar (Rowell Santiago) bolstering their forces for their most dangerous and biggest mission ever, to arrest Lily (Lorna Tolentino) and regain control over the government.

The adrenaline-pumping scenes also show Cardo and Task Force Agila drawing their guns against corrupt police officials in an impending do-or-die bloodbath, which could eventually be their final face-off.

Fans stormed social media to express their sentiments over the viral “Ang Pambansang Pagtatapos” trailer, with “Ang Probinsyano” and “Cardo” quickly rising to the trending topics on Twitter Philippines.

Netizens also shared their appreciation for “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” which has provided action-packed entertainment to viewers and imparted many valuable lessons throughout its historic seven-year journey.

“‘Ang Probinsyano’ is ending in three weeks. We all joke about its never-ending plot, but we gotta admit that it became a huge part of the Filipino household’s routing. Kudos to the whole team. Honestly, it’s gonna be hard to top a teleserye with this popularity and success,” tweeted @Rizz_Rianne.



“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano may have its final episode on August 12, but the show’s impact to its viewers within 7 years will always last in their hearts and minds,” said @AltKpmlyNovelas.

Don’t miss “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano: Ang Pambansang Pagtatapos” weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, iWantTFC, and Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Viewers who use any digital TV box at home such as the TVplus box only need to rescan their device to be able to watch “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” on TV5 and A2Z. “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” is also available to viewers in and out of the Philippines on iWantTFC, while viewers outside of the Philippines can watch on The Filipino Channel (TFC) on cable and IPTV. — Video from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel

