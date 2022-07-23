Coco Martin announces â€˜FPJâ€™s Ang Probinsyanoâ€™ ending in three weeks

Coco Martin announces ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ ending in three weeks

MANILA, Philippines — The longest-running drama series in the Philippines "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" is finally coming to an end, its lead star Coco Martin has confirmed.

The show's July 22, 2022 episode was followed by a video of Coco making the official announcement that the ABS-CBN drama was finishing in three weeks.

"Mga Ka-Probinsyano, dumating na ang oras. Ang programang minahal ninyo ng pitong taon ay nalalapit na ang pagtatapos," Coco began his message.

The actor then offered his everlasting gratitude for all the fans on behalf of the cast and crew, "Nagbago man ang mundo, nandiyan pa rin kayo. Kahit man matapos ang teleseryeng ito, hinding-hindi matatapos ang pagmamahal namin sa inyo."

Coco ended his message by dubbing the last three weeks as "FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano: Ang Pambansang Pagtatapos," and was followed by a teaser of the show's remaining episodes.

End of an era

Several netizens responded to the impending finale to the long-running show, calling it an end of an era.

One social media user praised the show's last three weeks as an "iconic ending" and that it will be missed on Philippine television after being a "world-class action drama series" that showed how the government works.

The FPJ's Ang Probinsyano's last three weeks will be an iconic ending to Philippine TV. This action drama represents how the PH government works, and this series will be missed forever on PH TV by the viewer. Kudos, ABS-CBN, for making this 7-year world-class action drama series. — Patricio__ (@itsmePatrickDV) July 22, 2022

Another quipped that for all the jokes about the show's longevity, it will be difficult to top "FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano's" level of popularity and success.

"Ang Probinsyano" is ending in three weeks. We all joke about its never-ending plot, but we gotta admit that it became a huge part of the Filipino household's routine. Kudos to the whole team. Honestly, it's gonna be hard to top a teleserye with this popularity and success. — DJ Gabby (@Rizz_Rianne) July 22, 2022

"FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano" is a series adaptation of the 1997 film that starred the late National Artist and action star Fernando Poe Jr., and first aired on Sept. 28, 2015 on ABS-CBN.

The show was extended several times because of its high ratings, and continued to air even after ABS-CBN's franchise was not renewed by Congress in 2020.

"Mars Ravelo's Darna" starring Jane De Leon, Joshua Garcia, Janella Salvador and Zaijan Jaranilla will replace "FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano" timeslot when it premieres on Aug. 15, 2022.

