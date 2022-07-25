^

'Delicadeza, accountability': Stars react to Marcos' first #SONA2022

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 25, 2022 | 7:29pm
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr delivers his first State of the Nation address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on July 25, 2022.
Aaron Favila via AFP / pool

MANILA, Philippines — For TV host Bianca Gonzalez Intal, although President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s first State of the Nation Address (SONA) was "good," she believes that his family needs to be accountable for the "stolen wealth" and martial law human rights abuses.

"I may have voted for Leni Robredo and I still believe the Marcos family needs to be accountable for the stolen wealth and the ML human rights abuses, but BBM is our duly elected President and I felt his SONA was good. Kung successful ang admin, success din ng Bayan," Bianca tweeted right after the one-hour, 13-minute address. 

READ: In photos: Celebrities, politicians grace Marcos' 1st SONA 2022 red carpet

She also hoped that Marcos would deliver his SONA promises. 

Actress G Tongi, meanwhile, urged Filipinos to think critically about issues that need to be addressed. G reminded Filipinos that the SONA is not a fashion show. She added that they should look out for pressing issues that the newly elected president should address. 

She tweeted an hour before Marcos delivered his SONA. 

"Please PH! It’s called delicadeza. Today is not about a fashion show ok? Today is about thinking critically about issues that have never been addressed that are owed to the Filipino people. A president of any nation has to serve the people and not their self interest. #sona2022," Tongi wrote. 

RELATED: Paul Soriano's SONA 2022 direction gets mixed reactions from netizens

ACTRESS G TONGI

BIANCA GONZALES

SONA 2022
