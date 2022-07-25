^

Fashion and Beauty

In photos: Celebrities, politicians grace Marcos' 1st SONA 2022 red carpet

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 25, 2022 | 5:49pm
From left: Actor and Leyte 4th District Representative Richard Gomez in a Randy Ortiz Barong Tagalog, daughter Juliana Gomez in a Len Cabili Terno, and actress and Ormoc Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez in a Randy Ortiz Terno; Quezon City 1st District Representative Arjo Atayde styled by David Milan. Milan told Philstar.com that Arjo wore a custom hand-embroidered Barong from the weavers of Lumban, Laguna.
Philstar.com/Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — From political statements to modern creations by the country’s top designers, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first State of the Nation Address today did not disappoint — in terms of style.

In an Instagram post, Marcos shared that his wife, First Lady Marie Louise "Liza" Cacho Araneta-Marcos, donned a traditional Terno designed by London-based Filipino designer Lesley Mobo.

“Isang tradisyunal na terno na dinisenyo ng tanyag na designer na si Lesley Mobo ang isusuot ng aking maybahay sa aking kauna-unahang State of the Nation Address.”

According to the post, Liza’s Terno is made of Piña Calado, Victorian Lace and Georgette, embroidered with gold.

“Inihabi ang mga disenyo ng piña calado, victorian lace, at gold na sinuksok sa kasuotan samantalang gawa sa heavy stretch georgette ang tela nito.”

Shoes by Lila Almario complete the First Lady’s look.

“Likha naman ni Lila Almario ang sapatos na kanyang susuotin sa naturang okasyon.”

Meanwhile, Senator Imee Marcos slayed the red carpet in a contrasting royal blue custom Terno with pants by designer Edgar Buyan. The digital print, she said in her Instagram page, represents the Marcoses’ heart for agriculture.

For the SONA proper, the senator changed to a gray Jan Garcia Terno with draped butterfly sleeves.

Vice President Sara Duterte, for her part, arrived wearing a borrowed Bagobo Tagabawa dress.

Related: Sara Duterte makes grand entrance in Bagobo Tagabawa dress for SONA 2022

Actress Heart Evangelista, wife of re-elected senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero, was in an all-white Mark Bumgarner ensemble during the Senate's first regular session under the 19th Congress (left). For the SONA red carpet, she changed to a fully-embroidered white Terno (right).
Screenshot from Heart Evangelista's Instagram stories; Maricel Halili via News5's Twitter page

Related: ‘This is now’: Heart Evangelista on SONA 2022 OOTD

Actress Dawn Zulueta, wife of Special Assistant to President Anton Lagdameo, marched in a Piña Balintawak with a Pañuelo, accentuated with a long pearl necklace. 
Maricel Halili via News5's Twitter page
Rep. Jocelyn Tulfo, ACT CIS Party-list representative), and wife of new Senator Raffy Tulfo, wore a black Terno with a white Charmeuse Pañuelo and a silver brooch.
Maricel Halili via News5's Twitter page

 

Senator Mark Villar's wife, The STAR columnist and lawmaker Emmeline Aglipay Villar, sported a Lulu Tan-Gan opus.

 

 

Senator Nancy Binay wore a traditional Filipiniana terno by celebrity designer Randy Ortiz for the opening of the 19th Congress. The Terno features all-piña fabric from Aklan. The sleeves sport Callado embroidery, while the front and back carry sampaguita cutouts also made from Piña fabric. Binay touted the importance of supporting and promoting local fabrics. "Kailangang protektahan natin ang ating local clothing industry. In my last three years in the Senate, balak nating tutukan ang pagsulong ng mga konektadong industriya sa paglikha ng damit. Mula growers, weavers, at pagbenta, maraming problema, maraming dapat ayusin, at makakaasa ang mga kababayan natin na magiging katuwang tayo sa pagresolba ng mga ito," said Binay.
Nancy Binay/Released
Marga Nograles, wife of renominated Civil Service Commission chair Karlo Nograles, was garbed in a Filipiniana Terno designed by Kaayo and handmade by the Maguindanao tribe of South Cotabato.
Philstar.com/Kristofer Purnell
Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano, accompanied by husband Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, wore a Terno in Very Peri, the color of the year, with a matching face mask. 
Maricel Halili via News5's Twitter page

Former Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque wore a barong by Frederick Policarpio.

 

 

Arlene Brosas of Gabriela (right) wore a design by Michael Joselo, an activist-artist from Altermidya. Her outfit depicts Filipino women's struggle against rising prices of oil, food and basic necessities in the "Era of Golden Prices" under Marcos Jr.

France Castro of ACT Teachers (center) wore a design by an ACT Partylist volunteer. The design involves a black shawl representing the darkness of Marcoses returning to Malacañang, historical distortion and disinformation, but also a handsewn torch brooch for teachers' role in delivering truth and hope.

Raouel Manuel of Kabataan (second from left) pushed with wearing clothing with a political message "para maparating sa lahat ang youth agenda," featuring designs by longtime Kabataan collaborator Albert Raqueño. Manuel was accompanied by a student leader who designed her own attire.

Philstar.com/Kristofer Purnell

RELATED: Lawmaker asks House SecGen to lift SONA ban on clothes with political statements

RED CARPET

SONA 2022

STATE OF THE NATION ADDRESS
