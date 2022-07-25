In photos: Celebrities, politicians grace Marcos' 1st SONA 2022 red carpet
MANILA, Philippines — From political statements to modern creations by the country’s top designers, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first State of the Nation Address today did not disappoint — in terms of style.
In an Instagram post, Marcos shared that his wife, First Lady Marie Louise "Liza" Cacho Araneta-Marcos, donned a traditional Terno designed by London-based Filipino designer Lesley Mobo.
“Isang tradisyunal na terno na dinisenyo ng tanyag na designer na si Lesley Mobo ang isusuot ng aking maybahay sa aking kauna-unahang State of the Nation Address.”
According to the post, Liza’s Terno is made of Piña Calado, Victorian Lace and Georgette, embroidered with gold.
“Inihabi ang mga disenyo ng piña calado, victorian lace, at gold na sinuksok sa kasuotan samantalang gawa sa heavy stretch georgette ang tela nito.”
Shoes by Lila Almario complete the First Lady’s look.
“Likha naman ni Lila Almario ang sapatos na kanyang susuotin sa naturang okasyon.”
Meanwhile, Senator Imee Marcos slayed the red carpet in a contrasting royal blue custom Terno with pants by designer Edgar Buyan. The digital print, she said in her Instagram page, represents the Marcoses’ heart for agriculture.
For the SONA proper, the senator changed to a gray Jan Garcia Terno with draped butterfly sleeves.
Vice President Sara Duterte, for her part, arrived wearing a borrowed Bagobo Tagabawa dress.
Former Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque wore a barong by Frederick Policarpio.
For today's SONA, opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros wears a modern baro't saya, made from Aklan Piña fabric and hand-embroidered in Lumban, Laguna.
