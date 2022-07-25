^

Paul Soriano's SONA 2022 direction gets mixed reactions from netizens

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 25, 2022 | 6:06pm
Paul Soriano's SONA 2022 direction gets mixed reactions from netizens
Director Paul Soriano with President Bongbong Marcos and Senator Mark Villar
Paul Soriano via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users had mixed reactions over Paul Soriano directing the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. today.

Netizens took to their Twitter account to praise the shots of Paul, while some criticized him for accepting to direct Marcos' first SONA. 

Paul, together with wife Toni Gonzaga, is a known supporter of Marcos. 

Earlier in the red carpet, Paul said that the star of the SONA is Marcos’ message to the people. 

“We'll never be ready 10 out of 10 because it's live. In live, you can only prepare so much. But we prepared, we've been rehearsing -- well, the team has been rehearsing since about a week and a half, two weeks ago. We've been rehearsing Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, run-throughs after run-throughs,” he said.

“We have another run-through actually at one o'clock after the morning session. But we're as ready to go. I'd like to say, you know, maybe about 8, 9 out of 10, and then we'll leave that buffer for live - live eh, ‘di ba, we don't know what's gonna come our way,” he added.

Here are some Twitter users reactions to Paul’s direction:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

