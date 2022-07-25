Paul Soriano's SONA 2022 direction gets mixed reactions from netizens

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users had mixed reactions over Paul Soriano directing the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. today.

Netizens took to their Twitter account to praise the shots of Paul, while some criticized him for accepting to direct Marcos' first SONA.

Paul, together with wife Toni Gonzaga, is a known supporter of Marcos.

Earlier in the red carpet, Paul said that the star of the SONA is Marcos’ message to the people.

“We'll never be ready 10 out of 10 because it's live. In live, you can only prepare so much. But we prepared, we've been rehearsing -- well, the team has been rehearsing since about a week and a half, two weeks ago. We've been rehearsing Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, run-throughs after run-throughs,” he said.

“We have another run-through actually at one o'clock after the morning session. But we're as ready to go. I'd like to say, you know, maybe about 8, 9 out of 10, and then we'll leave that buffer for live - live eh, ‘di ba, we don't know what's gonna come our way,” he added.

Here are some Twitter users reactions to Paul’s direction:

Direk Paul Soriano ang ganda ng cinematography ng SONA!! ????????#PBBMSONA2022 — AnthonyXxxxx (@Chrsnthny2) July 25, 2022

Eye level shots of Paul Soriano of the audience#PBBMSONA2022 #SONA2022 pic.twitter.com/8Dmcul8ZdB — Alber Berzuela Sembrero (@AlberBSembrero) July 25, 2022

Ang galing ni Direk Paul Soriano. Eto na ata pinakamagandang SONA. Ganda ng shots... #SONA2022 — TAMRA???????? (@TAMRA801) July 25, 2022

Wow. What a shot. ????

Kudos to Direk Paul Soriano! ????



OUR PRESIDENT BBM#PBBMSONA2022 pic.twitter.com/IPiLJ0fij1 — G R A C I E L A ???? (@itsgammyyy) July 25, 2022

ang daya haha, medyo pilit yung panonood eh. realidad ng bansa natin eh. as if naman kaya ni Paul Soriano mag direk ng ganitong trainwreck? — Allterrrrrr (@allterrrrrr) July 25, 2022

yung shots and angles ni paul soriano.. — aling vivian ???? (@soleddud) July 25, 2022

lol paul soriano ur directing sucked hahah i saw that #SONA2022 — ??????? (@AllyanaMarieDee) July 25, 2022

Infairness sa direction ni Paul Soriano haha mas maganda yung lighting at camera shots kaysa kay Joyce Bernal. Ayoko lang yung biglang iz-zoom. Haha! — flpe (@pranslewin16ph) July 25, 2022

Congratulations to Direk Paul Soriano for his job well done ♥?????????



Meanwhile, nakakamiss din ung mga past SONAs na dinirek ni Brilliante Mendoza ?????? — Charlie Kogure (@charliekogure) July 25, 2022

Gwapo na, ang galing pa. Direk Paul Soriano yan ? Proud si Madam for sure ???? — Toni Gonzaga fan? (@paultinsoriano) July 25, 2022

