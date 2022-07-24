Sarah Geronimo comeback trends after gracing 'ASAP' stage

Sarah Geronimo, speaks in a message on the official "ASAP" Instagram account. She appears on the show after an almost two-year hiatus.

MANILA, Philippines — Pop star Sarah Geronimo makes a trending comeback on Sunday's "ASAP Natin 'To" episode that sent Twitter abuzz.

"And now I'm finally back home! Of course, only here on ABS-CBN," Sarah said in a pre-taped message aired on the Sunday musical variety show.

Her appearance comes a day before her birthday, July 25. It also dispelled rumors of her leaving the station that surfaced earlier this month.

"Samahan niyo po akong muli as I once again share my music. Ito ang Sarah G Specials, only here on ASAP Natin 'To," Sarah added.

Sarah performed her 2018 hit "Duyan" in a set piece that wowed her fans.

She last performed in the show in November 2020. She had been busy pursuing other endeavors like baking and pastry during the pandemic. Sarah obtained a Certificate of Merit from the Heny Sison Culinary School's Essential Baking and Pastry Series.

RELATED: 'Chef Sarah G': Sarah Geronimo obtains certificate to become pastry chef

The hashtag #ASAPSG as well as "SARAH G IS BACK" and "POPSTAR ROYALTY" were on Twitter's trending Top 10 along with "Marvel" and "Wakanda Forever" on July 24.

READ: Sarah Geronimo set to return to 'ASAP Natin 'To'