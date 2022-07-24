^

Sarah Geronimo comeback trends after gracing 'ASAP' stage

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 24, 2022 | 6:20pm
Sarah Geronimo comeback trends after gracing 'ASAP' stage
Sarah Geronimo, speaks in a message on the official "ASAP" Instagram account. She appears on the show after an almost two-year hiatus.
Instagram / ASAP Official

MANILA, Philippines — Pop star Sarah Geronimo makes a trending comeback on  Sunday's "ASAP Natin 'To" episode that sent Twitter abuzz.

"And now I'm finally back home! Of course, only here on ABS-CBN," Sarah said in a pre-taped message aired on the Sunday musical variety show.

Her appearance comes a day before her birthday, July 25. It also dispelled rumors of her leaving the station that surfaced earlier this month. 

"Samahan niyo po akong muli as I once again share my music. Ito ang Sarah G Specials, only here on ASAP Natin 'To," Sarah added. 

Sarah performed her 2018 hit "Duyan" in a set piece that wowed her fans. 

She last performed in the show in November 2020. She had been busy pursuing other endeavors like baking and pastry during the pandemic. Sarah obtained a Certificate of Merit from the Heny Sison Culinary School's Essential Baking and Pastry Series. 

RELATED: 'Chef Sarah G': Sarah Geronimo obtains certificate to become pastry chef

The hashtag #ASAPSG as well as  "SARAH G IS BACK" and "POPSTAR ROYALTY" were on Twitter's trending Top 10 along with "Marvel" and "Wakanda Forever" on July 24. 

READ: Sarah Geronimo set to return to 'ASAP Natin 'To'

ASAP NATIN â€˜TO

SARAH GERONIMO
Ella Cruz on Agot, Pokwang: 'Bakit mas mabuti pa si Tita Agot?'

Ella Cruz on Agot, Pokwang: 'Bakit mas mabuti pa si Tita Agot?'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Ella Cruz revealed that she was hurt by the tweets of her screen mother Pokwang while she appreciated the concern of Agot...
Entertainment
Top picks: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 National Costume show

Top picks: Binibining Pilipinas 2022 National Costume show

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 4 days ago
The 2022 Binibining Pilipinas candidates presented their respective national costume creations before a jam-packed crowd at...
Entertainment
'We're not fan fiction': Lorin Gutierrez calls out bashers of reunion with dad Yilmaz Bektas

'We’re not fan fiction': Lorin Gutierrez calls out bashers of reunion with dad Yilmaz Bektas

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Ruffa Gutierrez’s daughter Lorin Bektas called out bashers of her and sister Venice’s reunion with their father...
Entertainment
Choose your fighter between Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans: 'The Gray Man' review

Choose your fighter between Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans: 'The Gray Man' review

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
It's the battle of Hollywood hunks between Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in Netflix's latest feature film "The Gray Man" by...
Entertainment
NCCA stages 'Linggo ng Musikang Pilipino' concert featuring 13 artists

NCCA stages 'Linggo ng Musikang Pilipino' concert featuring 13 artists

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 6 hours ago
By virtue of Presidential Proclamation No. 933 signed in 2014, the last week of July each year is declared as "Linggo ng Musikang...
Entertainment
Marvel teases fans with 'Wakanda Forever' trailer, 'Daredevil' series, 'Fantastic Four' movie

Marvel teases fans with 'Wakanda Forever' trailer, 'Daredevil' series, 'Fantastic Four' movie

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 hours ago
Marvel fans in the Philippines woke up to a slew of great news on Sunday, July 24, with the release of the first official...
Entertainment
Ana de Armas on the importance of women leading action films

Ana de Armas on the importance of women leading action films

By Nathalie Tomada | 19 hours ago
In the Russo Brothers-directed spy thriller The Gray Man, strong female characters get their share of the spotlight, saving...
Entertainment
Sid Lucero relishes being an actor

Sid Lucero relishes being an actor

By Jerry Donato | 19 hours ago
Sid Lucero belongs to that company of screen performers who relish a role and disappear in it. This perhaps can be attributed...
Entertainment
