Sarah Geronimo set to return to 'ASAP Natin 'To'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 13, 2022 | 4:39pm
Sarah Geronimo set to return to 'ASAP Natin 'To'
Pop star Sarah Geronimo
Screenshot from Instagram / Sarah Geronimo Shots

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Sarah Geronimo is set to finally return to ABS-CBN Sunday variety show "ASAP Natin 'To."

In the show's official Instagram account, the longest-running variety show posted a teaser video of Sarah. 

“The long wait is over. She’s back. Soon,” it captioned the post. 

The show, however, didn't mention when exactly will Sarah appear in the show. 

Sarah last performed in the show in November 2020. She is part of the show since 2004. 

Recently, Sarah became a pastry chef after she finished her requirements at the Heny Sison Culinary School's Essential Baking and Pastry Series.

For her satisfactory completion and by the recommendation of the school's faculty, Sarah was given a Certificate of Merit.

RELATED: 'Chef Sarah G': Sarah Geronimo obtains certificate to become pastry chef

