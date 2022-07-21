^

Entertainment

Andi Eigenmann calls out Siargao tourists

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 21, 2022 | 10:12am
Andi Eigenmann calls out Siargao tourists
Actress Andi Eigenmann
Andi Eigenmann

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andi Eigenmann called out tourist in Siargao to pick up their trash after they had fun in the island. 

In her Instagram account, Andi posted photos of empty liquor bottles and other trash in her IG story. 

“The least you could do is be mindful enough to take (your) leftover alak and kalat with you after you enjoy fun night of inuman at the beach,” Andi wrote. 

In another IG story, Andi asked tourists if they wanted Siargao kids to be the ones to clean their trash. 

"Or did you expect our Sea Patrol kids to be the (ones) to pick up after your trash?” she wrote. 

Andi’s daughter Ellie is a member of Siargao Environmental Awareness (SEA) Movement patrol group.

Recently, Andi thanked Nadine Lustre for volunteering in the group. 

In her Instgram account, Andi posted on her Instagram story a photo of Nadine reading a book to the group. 

“Ellie’s SEA patrol group had a special volunteer today! @nadine glad to have this island gain someone of great influence, taking her time to support and advocate for such an important cause!” Andi said.

Kapamilya stars Bela Padilla and Maris Racal also volunteered for a coastal cleanup in Siargao courtesy of SEA last 2018.

RELATED: Andi Eigenmann thanks Nadine Lustre for volunteering in Ellie's SEA patrol group
 

ANDI EIGENMANN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kris Aquino fans debunk Cory scene in 'Maid in Malaca&ntilde;ang' trailer

Kris Aquino fans debunk Cory scene in 'Maid in Malacañang' trailer

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The official fan page of actress Kris Aquino debunked a scene in the trailer of the highly controversial film "Maid in M...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Aquino fans debunk Cory scene in 'Maid in Malaca&ntilde;ang' trailer

Kris Aquino fans debunk Cory scene in 'Maid in Malacañang' trailer

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The official fan page of actress Kris Aquino debunked a scene in the trailer of the highly controversial film "Maid in M...
Entertainment
fbtw
Willie Revillame finds a new home in AMBS 2

Willie Revillame finds a new home in AMBS 2

By Jerry Donato | 2 days ago
To his legion of fans, Willie “Kuya Wil” Revillame and the show Wowowin Tutok to Win are perhaps one and the same....
Entertainment
fbtw
Luis Manzano tells Francine Diaz: 'Dirty' showbiz almost made him quit

Luis Manzano tells Francine Diaz: 'Dirty' showbiz almost made him quit

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Kapamilya host Luis Manzano admitted that he once wanted to quit show business. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Siyento porsyento': Cristy Fermin says AJ Raval is pregnant

'Siyento porsyento': Cristy Fermin says AJ Raval is pregnant

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin said that sexy actress AJ Raval is pregnant with rumored boyfriend Aljur Ab...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
The Chainsmokers to perform in space

The Chainsmokers to perform in space

By Kristofer Purnell | 17 hours ago
EDM act The Chainsmokers will be launched into space in 2024 to become the first musical artists to ever perform at the edge...
Entertainment
fbtw
Brad Pitt's stunt double is now his director

Brad Pitt's stunt double is now his director

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
Actor Brad Pitt has collaborated with several filmmakers over the years, but for "Bullet Train," the partnership is particularly...
Entertainment
fbtw
Justin Bieber to resume 'Justice' world tour

Justin Bieber to resume 'Justice' world tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
Canadian singer Justin Bieber is set to resume his "Justice" world tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome...
Entertainment
fbtw
Brad Pitt wears skirt, shrugs off retirement at 'Bullet Train' premieres

Brad Pitt wears skirt, shrugs off retirement at 'Bullet Train' premieres

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
American actor Brad Pitt tried out a new look for the Berlin screening of his new movie "Bullet Train" by walking the red...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pinoy group SB19 included in Teen Vogue's most favorite boy bands of all time

Pinoy group SB19 included in Teen Vogue's most favorite boy bands of all time

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
P-pop group SB19 was named by young fashion magazine Teen Vogue as one of their all-time most favorite boy bands alongside...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with