Andi Eigenmann calls out Siargao tourists

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andi Eigenmann called out tourist in Siargao to pick up their trash after they had fun in the island.

In her Instagram account, Andi posted photos of empty liquor bottles and other trash in her IG story.

“The least you could do is be mindful enough to take (your) leftover alak and kalat with you after you enjoy fun night of inuman at the beach,” Andi wrote.

In another IG story, Andi asked tourists if they wanted Siargao kids to be the ones to clean their trash.

"Or did you expect our Sea Patrol kids to be the (ones) to pick up after your trash?” she wrote.

Andi’s daughter Ellie is a member of Siargao Environmental Awareness (SEA) Movement patrol group.

Recently, Andi thanked Nadine Lustre for volunteering in the group.

In her Instgram account, Andi posted on her Instagram story a photo of Nadine reading a book to the group.

“Ellie’s SEA patrol group had a special volunteer today! @nadine glad to have this island gain someone of great influence, taking her time to support and advocate for such an important cause!” Andi said.

Kapamilya stars Bela Padilla and Maris Racal also volunteered for a coastal cleanup in Siargao courtesy of SEA last 2018.

